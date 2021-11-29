What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Ladder match set for Tuesday’s WarGames go-home show

November 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match with the winner’s team having the advantage in the WarGames match.

-Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles.

-Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the tag team match will challenge Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles at the NXT WarGames event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

