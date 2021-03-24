03/24 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X Division Championship, Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Acey Romero

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X Division Championship, Eddie Edwards vs. Karl Anderson, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Acey Romero, and more (24:52)…
