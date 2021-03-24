Kane to enter the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the class of 2021. Read the official announcement at WWE.com. The ceremony will be streamed on Peacock in the United States on Tuesday, April 6.

Powell’s POV: Glenn Jacobs started with WWE in 1995 and most recently took part in the 2021 Royal Rumble match while serving as Mayor of Knox County. He’s done it all for WWE and is clearly a deserving recipient of the Hall of Fame honor.