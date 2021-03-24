Great Khali to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s class of 2021, according to the WWE India Instagram page. The ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock in the United States.

Powell’s POV: The announced 2021 class now includes Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, and Khali. The 2020 class will also be inducted at the ceremony and will include The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger. Batista was originally slated to headline the 2020 class, but he announced that he had a conflict with the new taping dates and will be inducted in a future ceremony.