01/02 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and The Usos, Solo Sikoa vs. Elias in a Music City Street Fight, Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable

January 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and The Usos, Solo Sikoa vs. Elias in a Music City Street Fight, Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable, and more (24:44)…

Click here to stream or download the January 2 WWE Raw audio review.

