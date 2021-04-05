NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver lineup: The full cards for Wednesday and Thursday

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one on Wednesday.

-Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Titles.

-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight in a six-man gauntlet eliminator for a shot at the NXT North American Championship on night two (the entrants are listed in the they will enter the match).

-Kushida vs. Pete Dunne.

The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two on Thursday.

-Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match.

-Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against the winner of the gauntlet eliminator.

-Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Night one will be simulcast on USA Network and Peacock. The second night will be a traditional Takeover special available via Peacock in the United States (and WWE Network internationally). Join us for live reviews of both shows. Dot Net Members will hear same night audio reviews of both Takeover specials.