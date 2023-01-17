Jay Briscoe dead at age 38

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jamin Pugh, who wrestled as Jay Briscoe, died on Tuesday at age 38. Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced the news via social media. The cause of death has yet to be revealed as of this update.
Powell’s POV: Truly stunning and tragic news. Jay and brother Mark Briscoe were synonymous with Ring of Honor. They were among the best tag teams in the world and their recent trilogy with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was sensational. My condolences to to the Jamin’s friends, family, and many fans.
Update: Numerous reports indicate that Pugh lost his life in a car accident late Tuesday afternoon in Delaware.
Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.
Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.
Rest In Peace Jamin
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023
Truly shocked. Definitely the greatest ROH Tag Champs ever. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
2. From a few places that would know, he was driving his kids to cheer practice. Hit head on with him and the other driver dying. Both girls injured, one critical at the time of the accident.