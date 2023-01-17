What's happening...

Jay Briscoe dead at age 38

January 17, 2023

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jamin Pugh, who wrestled as Jay Briscoe, died on Tuesday at age 38. Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced the news via social media. The cause of death has yet to be revealed as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Truly stunning and tragic news. Jay and brother Mark Briscoe were synonymous with Ring of Honor. They were among the best tag teams in the world and their recent trilogy with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was sensational. My condolences to to the Jamin’s friends, family, and many fans.

Update: Numerous reports indicate that Pugh lost his life in a car accident late Tuesday afternoon in Delaware.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (4)

  1. Mongo January 17, 2023 @ 10:17 pm

    Truly shocked. Definitely the greatest ROH Tag Champs ever. Thoughts and prayers to the family.

    Reply
  2. TJ Spyke January 17, 2023 @ 10:54 pm

    He was a homophobic bigot, but my thoughts go out to his family.

    Reply
  3. Tony January 17, 2023 @ 11:09 pm

    I heard it was a car accident, I just hope alcohol wasn’t involved.

    Reply
  4. TheGreatestOne January 17, 2023 @ 11:48 pm

    1. Fuck TJ Spyke. You’re a worthless piece of shit.

    2. From a few places that would know, he was driving his kids to cheer practice. Hit head on with him and the other driver dying. Both girls injured, one critical at the time of the accident.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.