Jay Briscoe dead at age 38

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jamin Pugh, who wrestled as Jay Briscoe, died on Tuesday at age 38. Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced the news via social media. The cause of death has yet to be revealed as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Truly stunning and tragic news. Jay and brother Mark Briscoe were synonymous with Ring of Honor. They were among the best tag teams in the world and their recent trilogy with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was sensational. My condolences to to the Jamin’s friends, family, and many fans.

Update: Numerous reports indicate that Pugh lost his life in a car accident late Tuesday afternoon in Delaware.