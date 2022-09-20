NXT TV spoilers: Full results of tonight’s USA Network show (spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on September 14 for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to even up their best of three series at 1-1.

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne over Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

-“The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

-Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo.

-Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

-Von Wagner beat Sanga.

-Oro Mensah over Grayson Waller.

-JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to earn an NXT Championship match.

Powell's POV: NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3.