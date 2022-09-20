What's happening...

NXT TV spoilers: Full results of tonight’s USA Network show (spoilers)

September 20, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

The following matches were taped on September 14 for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to even up their best of three series at 1-1.

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne over Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

-“The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

-Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo.

-Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

-Von Wagner beat Sanga.

-Oro Mensah over Grayson Waller.

-JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to earn an NXT Championship match.

Powell’s POV: NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.