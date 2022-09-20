AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal
-Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthew vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods
-“The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, and GKM
-Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales
-Madison Rayne vs. Viya Van
-La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir
-Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio
-Luke Curtis vs. Anthony Ogogo
-Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux
-Zuka and Alexander Moss vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
-KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment