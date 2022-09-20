What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

September 20, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal

-Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthew vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

-“The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, and GKM

-Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales

-Madison Rayne vs. Viya Van

-La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir

-Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio

-Luke Curtis vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux

-Zuka and Alexander Moss vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

-KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

