WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

-Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place.