NXT TV results (8/27): Moore’s review of the No Mercy go-home show with a Joe Hendry concert, Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey, Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz meeting face-to-face

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Taped August 20, 2024 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired August 27, 2024 on USA Network

Entrances for the opening match took place…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary….

1. “Meta Four” Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. “Fatal Influence” Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne (w/Jasmyn Nyx). Fatal Influence dominated early on. Lash eventually dumped both women outside heading into the break.[c]

Back from break, Lash was dominating the match. Jakara tagged in and hit Henley with a Hart Attack. Jayne broke up Jakara’s pin by shoving Lash into the pinfall. Jakara and Henley traded forearms in the middle of the ring. Jayne got a two count off Jackson. Jackson came back with a reverse X Factor. Legend tagged in. Jayne duped Legend to ringside. Nyx went for a cheap shot, but Legend caught Nyx with a big boot. Back in the ring, Jayne and Henley surprised Legend with their version of Meet in the Middle for the win.

Fatal Influence defeated Meta Four via pinfall in 10:04.

A Wes Lee vignette aired, focusing on Lee’s career after Nash Carter (Zach Wentz) was released from NXT. Wes Lee and Zach Wentz was advertised as coming “face to face” later in this episode….

Karmen Petrovic made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Solid opening match to put some heat on the new heel group. Logical result given that the new heel group just formed. Fatal Influence feels a bit directionless at the moment but hopefully they get in a feud to get them settled.