WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The U.S. Title Invitational final set for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for a shot at the U.S. Championship

-Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show returns to Fox after being bumped to FS1 for the previous episode.