WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated card for the summer stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Reigns is putting his title and his role as Tribal Chief on the line. WWE also announced the Triple Threat match on Friday. The Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler match has not been officially added to the lineup even though it was all but announced on Raw. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship, and Logan Paul vs. Ricochet are expected to be among Raw’s additional SummerSlam matches.