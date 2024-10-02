NXT TV preview: The lineup for the second episode on The CW for the head-to-head battle with AEW’s Title Tuesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, October 8 edition of the NXT television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

-Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Kelani Jordan, vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jasmyn Nyx

Powell’s POV: The second edition of NXT on The CW will be held in Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory at The District. The show will air head-to-head with the AEW Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows air Tuesday at 7CT/8ET on The CW Network while I cover AEW Dynamite. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).