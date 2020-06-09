WWE Evolution and WWE Backstage on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Taynara Conti, The Sheik, Dutch Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE Evolution pay-per-view tonight at 6CT/7ET. The all women’s event was held on October 28, 2018 in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Coliseum and includes Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 9CT/10ET.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Jon Moxley will make his first appearance on the show as AEW Champion. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with C as the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-The NXT on USA Network show scored a A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 46 percent of the vote. B finished second with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taynara Conti (Taynara Melo de Carvalho) is 25 today. She is currently a free agent after being released from her WWE deal.

-The late Ed “The Sheik” Farhat was born on June 9, 1924. He died of heart failure on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-The late Dutch Savage (Frank Stewart) was born on June 9, 1935. He died on August 3, 2013 at age 78.



