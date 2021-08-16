WWE Raw in San Antonio (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano, W Morrissey, Bob Backlund, Cedric Alexander, Kazuo Yamazaki, Ruckus, Ryo Saito, Fritz Von Erich, Bobby Eaton, Dick Murdoch, Buddy Landel, Eddie Gilbert

CategoriesDot Net Daily

WWE Raw is live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. The show will feature the brand's final push for SummerSlam.

Birthdays and Notables

-W Morrissey is 34 today. He worked as Big Cass in WWE.

-Cedric Alexander (Cederick Alexander Johnson) is 32 today.

-The late Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson) was born on August 16, 1929. The longtime wrestler and promoter died at age 68 of brain and lung cancer on September 10, 1997.

-The late Dick Murdoch was born on August 16, 1946. He died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996.

-Pat O’Connor died on August 16, 1990 at age 65 following a bout with cancer.

-Kazuo Yamazaki turned 59 on Sunday.

-Ruckus (Claude Marrow) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Ryo Saito turned 42 on Sunday.

-Bob Backlund turned 72 on Saturday.

-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Johnny Gargano turned 34 on Saturday.

-The late Eddie Gilbert (Thomas Edward Gilbert) was born on August 14, 1961. He died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Buddy Landel (William Ensor) was born on August 14, 1961. He died at age 53 of complications from a car accident on June 22, 2015.

-The late Bobby Eaton was born on August 14, 1958. He died in his sleep on August 4, 2021.