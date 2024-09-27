AEW Rampage results (9/27): Murphy’s review of Lio Rush and Action Andretti vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 164)

Taped September 21, 2024 in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center

Aired live September 27, 2024 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired with Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard checking in on commentary.

1. Lio Rush and Action Andretti (w/Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Leila Grey) vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews (w/Brody King). Rush and Andretti had some early communication issues with Andretti tagging himself in and then getting frustrated when he was unable to gain the upper hand. This caused Rush to come in and calm him down. Going into the first picture-in-picture break, the House of Black were in control while Vincent and Dutch were shown watching on from backstage. [C]

House of Black maintained the advantage until Andretti hot tagged Rush. Rush was cleaning house and went to the top rope to deliver a frog splash to Black. While Rush was on the top rope, Andretti tagged himself in. Rush argued with Andretti which allowed Black to kick Andretti into Rush, knocking Rush off the top rope and onto the floor. Black hit his Black Mass finisher on a distracted Andretti for the win.

Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews defeated Lio Rush and Action Andretti in about 9:03.

After the match, Vincent and Dutch looked on approvingly. A frustrated Andretti threw his water bottle at Brody King. King avalanched Andretti in the corner and went for the cannonball. Top Flight pulled Andretti out of the ring before King could strike.

Don’s Take: It looks like we’re getting the Action Andretti heel turn that we never knew we wanted or needed. In all seriousness, an Andretti-Rush match could be fun. Andretti vs. either one of the Martin brothers could also be good, but as we’ve said, without a proper build and some character development, it’s just another spot fest.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Anna Jay. Nair asked her what the fans could expect on her return. Jay said she’s played a lot of roles in AEW, but the women’s division is not the same division it was when she left it. She said doesn’t know where she fits in, but we’ll find out. She told Robyn Renegade to try her. [C]

2. Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade.Renegade was already in the ring while Jay got a televised entrance. Renegade got a few spots in but this was all Jay who quickly finished off Renegade with a Gory Bomb,

Anna Jay defeated Robyn Renegade in about 2:39..

Don’s Take: Good to see Jay return. She had some good character potential when they were splitting her off from the Jericho Appreciation Society, but it never really materialized. If built correctly, she could work well in a match against either Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship or Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title.

A brief snippet of a YouTube exclusive face-to-face interview with Will Ospreay and Ricochet aired, hosted by Renee Paquette.

3. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico. Don Callis was not at ringside for this match, nor was he on commentary. Back and forth action to start. Heading into the -picture-in-picture break, Takeshita was in control. [C]

Down the stretch, Angelico got a flurry of offense in for several near falls. Angelico attempted a move from the top rope but Takeshita met him with a forearm. Takeshita followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb and a spinning Falcon Arrow for the win.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Angelico in about 9:11.

Don’s Take: I could complain again about how Takeshita is being misused and deserves better, but it looks like this is his allotted spot on the AEW roster.

A video package highlighted the events between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxey at AEW Grand Slam this past week….

4. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) vs. TJ Crawford and Ryan Clancy. This was a complete squash for the Acclaimed who won with a double team move that the announcers wondered what it was.

The Acclaimed defeated TJ Crawford and Ryan Clancy in about 2:06.

After the match, The Acclaimed challenged MxM Collection to a match on Collison. The Collection appeared on the big screen. Mansoor turned down the challenge but promised to unveil the makeover of Caster’s jacket that they had stolen. [C]

Don’s Take: The once popular Acclaimed seems to be in a holding pattern. They have a forgettable feud going on with MxM Collection, but it definitely seems that a change in direction is in order.

5. Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale.Nightingale dominated the early part of the match and hit a running cannonball on Valkyrie from the ring apron to the floor as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

Down the stretch, the two exchanged holds and near falls including a good looking super plex by Nightingale. In the end, Valkyrie slapped Nightinggale who snapped and hit Valkyrie with a power bomb for the win.

Willow Nightingale defeated Taya Valkarie in about 10:53.

Nightingale celebrated in the ring and at ringside to close the show….

Don’s Take: It looked like they were going to do something with Valkarie as part of an alliance with Deonna Purrazzo and they still could, but tonight was more of the same. Willow continues to be one of the more popular acts in the women’s division and showed more of an aggressive side here. She may have one more match against Kris Statlander and then it will be interesting to see where she’s placed. Perhaps she goes back to working with Mercedes but she’d also be a fine opponent for Mariah May.

Another standard episode and even more standard than usual given that the show was taped almost a week ago. Given the recent reports of a looming TV deal, there’s a lot of speculation about the show’s future. Is it cancelled outright? Is it repackaged and moved to another network?

I don’t have the answers to any of that, but what I can tell you is that I’ll be back next Friday for another episode. Until then!