Scorpio Sky looks back on his AEW match with Chris Jericho, winning the AEW Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Scorpio Sky

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Scorpio Sky on SCU beating the Lucha Brothers to win the AEW Tag Titles: “I think a lot of the fans kind of saw us as a stepping stone for the Lucha Brothers, and that it was just gonna be a coronation for them because they are a fantastic tag team and one of the best tag teams in the world.”

Scorpio Sky on his AEW match with Chris Jericho: “I wish I had just slowed down a little bit and enjoyed it, but I was so worried about messing up and doing well that I didn’t even take that time, but I can enjoy it now.”

Other topics include Sky hosting the new “Wrestling With The Week” podcast, being a sneaker aficionado, his SCU tag partners Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, re-watching his own matches, wrestling sea sick on the Jericho Cruise, BTE and the Worst Town gimmick, The Young Bucks, Bret Hart, Sting’s AEW debut, meeting Derek Jeter, who he’d love to wrestle in AEW, why he almost quit wrestling, and which foods he absolutely can’t live without.