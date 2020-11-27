11/27 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the Survivor Series fallout edition

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,110)

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired November 27, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with ThunderDome firing up, then Michael Cole checked in and plugged the insurance company sponsor. Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves, and Greg Hamilton was the ring announcer…

Jey Uso made his entrance while Cole recalled Team Smackdown being swept by Team Raw at Survivor Series. Once in the ring, Uso said everyone was talking about Undertaker coming out of Survivor Series when they should be talking about Roman Reigns. Uso delivered an over the top introduction for Reigns, which was interrupted by Reigns’ entrance music. WWE Universal Champion Reigns headed to the ring with Paul Heyman.