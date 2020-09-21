9/21 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Angel Garza and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles, Braun Strowman vs. Dabba Kato at Raw Underground, final hype for Clash of Champions

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,426)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired September 21, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The “Then, Now, Forever” video was glitchy. The first shot of the show featured five Retribution members disrupting things at ringside. The broadcast team was Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry Lawler. Phillips said Retribution had petitioned to be part of WWE.

The five wrestlers entered the ring. They all wore revealing masks and had different types of face paint. Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Dio Maddin, and Mercedes Martinez were four of the masked members. Dijakovic had his head shaved. Yim said the company isn’t safe just because they have contracts. Dijakovic said they were there to destroy WWE and to rebuild it in the image of Retribution.

“The Hurt Business” MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander headed to the ring. The Retribution members fled to ringside. The Hurt Business spoke briefly, then a bunch of additional masked Retribution members showed up and pounded on the ring. The Retribution members attacked Hurt Business. Dijakovic and Maddin performed a double chokeslam on Lashley… [C]

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed the chaotic opening. They didn’t leave much to the imagination when it came to the identities of four of the Retribution members, but the broadcast team didn’t call them out by name. I assume there’s someone in storyline WWE management working with Retribution. Shane McMahon makes sense considering that he debuted Raw Underground on the same night that Retribution showed up, but that’s just a guess. Paul Levesque is obviously another candidate.

The broadcast team spoke at ringside and agreed that they couldn’t believe that the five core Retribution members were signed to contracts…

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Rey Mysterio while his wife and daughter stood by. Rey spoke with pride about his son having a chance to earn a tag title shot and follow in his footsteps…

Raw Tag Team Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance. There’s an ambulance parked next to the stage. Entrances for the opening Triple Threat tag match took place… [C]

1. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Angel Garza and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles. The Street Profits sat in on commentary because they will defend the tag titles against the winning team at Clash of Champions. Zelina Vega was not at ringside with Garza and Andrade.

Mysterio and Garza performed simulatneous dives onto Andrade and Murphy at ringside. A graphic listed Mickie James vs. Zelina Vega for later in the show with the winner getting a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions.

Murphy wanted to tag in Rollins, who declined and said he had a lot on his mind. Rollins took his jacket and walked up the ramp. Garza hit his Wing Clipper finisher on Murphy and scored the pin…

Angel Garza and Andrade defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy and Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo in 5:15 in a Triple Threat to earn a Raw Tag Title match at Clash of Champions.

Powell’s POV: There was a time when I was happy to see the Profits face Garza and Andrade, but it’s been a ridiculously overexposed and lopsided feud. Garza and Andrade need to win on Sunday or never be booked as challengers to the Profits again.

The broadcast team recapped footage of Braun Strowman on Raw Underground last week and hyped his match against Dabba-Kato for later in the show…

The giant doorman stood at his post. Shane McMahon walked out of the Raw Underground room and hyped the match. Shane said he was going to promote the fight on the KO Show. The doorman wondered if things between Shane and Kevin Owens were good. Shane said they are good. The doorman offered to accompany Shane, who told him to watch the door while adding that he always has a couple of surprises… [C]

The main five Retribution members delivered a promo backstage. Dijakovic said the Hurt Business could have been a part of the solution. He said they line their pockets with WWE money to pay for their expensive suits. Dijakovic said their payment will come in the form of a match and that payment will be in the form of Retribution…

The broadcast team hyped Retribution competing in the ring…

Kevin Owens hosted the Kevin Owens Show. Owens said 2020 has been a weird year, so he’d keep it going by having Shane McMahon as a guest on his show. Shane did his dancing entrance and then joined Owens, who said he couldn’t believe Shane was on his show.

Shane said he was happy to be there and noted that there’s always an agenda with the host. Owens ran through some of the history of their feud, then said their feud was all water under the bridge.

Owens said this was all about promoting, which is what Shane does best as a McMahon family member. Shane hyped Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato. He recalled Owens showing up on Raw Underground and having issues with Dabba-Kato, whom he introduced.

Dabba-Kato made his entrance and then stood next to Shane in the ring. Owens said he wanted Shane on the show because he knew that Dabba-Kato wouldn’t be too far from behind. Owens said he remembered exactly what Kato did to him two weeks ago. Owens said he can respect that Kato was focused on Strowman, but he wanted him to know that they could “do this at some point.” Owens slapped Kato. Shane stepped in and calmed down Kato.

Braun Strowman was introduced by Owens. Shane stood between the two big men. Aleister Black showed up and pulled Owens’ groin first into the ring post. Shane got Kato to leave and hyped his fight with Strowman as the Battle of the Behemoths…

Phillips spoke at ringside about the Retribution members signing a WWE contract. He said that means they can do anything at anytime in WWE. The broadcast team recapped the opening segment and showed highlights of Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee diving onto Retribution and the Hurt Business at the end of last week’s show…

Powell’s POV: The WWE contracts allow Retribution to do anything in WWE…aside from having their own Twitch channels, striking deals with Cameo, and, well, doing pretty much anything without the company’s approval. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Anyway, Keith Lee would make sense as a leader for the group if only because and Yim are a couple, and Dijakovic has been his friendly rival, but I have no idea if they are moving in that direction.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was shown walking backstage when he was ambushed by Charly Caruso. She asked if he had any concerns about competing again with a fractured jaw. He said yes. She asked about his fractured friendship with Keith Lee. McIntyre said he knows that Lee wants to be WWE Champion, so he gets it. McIntyre said they would settle their differences over drinks at some point, but they were about to beat the hell out of each other. McIntyre said those drinks would be on him after he beat Lee…

An ad for NXT hyped the Gauntlet Eliminator and the battle royal to determine the No. 1 contenders to the NXT and NXT Women’s Championships… [C]

Coming out of a break, the main five Retribution members beat up Bobby Lashley and Humberto Carrillo in the backstage area. Dijakovic said they are the judge, jury, and executioner…

Powell’s POV: I think it was Lashley, but the production team went overboard with their usual camera shaking/cutting madness so it was hard to tell.

The broadcast team spoke. Saxton said that Retribution can do this every week if they want to. Phillips announced that Retribution will face the Hurt Business later in the show…

2. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match. If Lee wins, he would earn the right to replace Randy Orton in the WWE Championship match at Clash of Champions if Orton isn’t medically cleared before then. Lee avoided a Claymore Kick attempt by McIntyre right after the opening bell.

Lee performed an early shoulder block that sent McIntyre tumbling to ringside. Lee followed to the floor. McIntyre hit him and both men rolled back into the ring for a moment, then returned to ringside and exchanged shots. McIntyre picked up Lee and dropped him onto the broadcast table. [C]

Lee hit McIntyre with a forearm shot to the jaw. McIntyre sold his jaw injury while Phillips recalled Lee saying last week that he would do what he must. Lee went for a Spirit Bomb, but McIntyre stuffed it. McIntyre performed a spinebuster and got a two count.

[Hour Two] McIntyre continued to sell jaw pain. The ambulance next to the cage was shown. Phillips said it was symbolic of the Ambulance Match that will be held at Clash of Champions. Lee caught McIntyre charging him and put him down with a one-handed slam that led to a two count.

Lee followed up with a clothesline. McIntyre clutched his jaw. Lawler said he always regretted when he worked through broken bones. McIntyre slipped out of a Lee move attempt and then blasted him with a Claymore Kick. Randy Orton attacked McIntyre from behind with a chair for the DQ.

Drew McIntyre fought Keith Lee to a no-contest in 11:30.

After the match, Orton put McIntyre down with chair shots, then delivered a kick to the skull of Lee. McIntyre rolled to ringside and sold his jaw injury while Orton stood in the ring and smiled while looking down at him…

Powell’s POV: So they went with the finish that I expected last week in this match instead. The only real surprise is that Orton didn’t emerge from the ambulance. It’s odd that the creative forces continue to have Lee take a finisher before the outside interference occurs in his matches with McIntyre and Orton. While it doesn’t show him losing, it does create the impression that he was on the verge of losing. Why not leave it more open ended?

An ad for Smackdown focused on Otis needing to decide whether to forfeit the Money in the Bank contract to Miz and John Morrison or face a lawsuit, and teased more with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso…

The broadcast team recapped Orton’s post match attack on McIntyre and Lee…

Randy Orton delivered an in-ring promo. Orton shamed the fans for doubting that he would be able to make it to Clash of Champions. Orton said he’s been in WWE for twenty years and he’s never walked away from a world title match and doesn’t plan to do so anytime soon.

Orton noted that it’s not a normal world title match. Orton left the ring and approached the ambulance that was parked next to the stage. Orton opened the back doors. He said he took a ride in that same ambulance a few short weeks ago. Orton said McIntyre gave him not one, not two, not three, then realized his mistake and was censored before he said McIntyre gave him three Claymore Kicks.

Orton said that he was fading in and out of consciousness in the ambulance. He said he realized that’s what Edge, Christian, Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Ric Flair, and McIntyre felt like when he kicked them in the skull. Orton said it made him smile because it reminded him of what he’s capable of and what it takes to become WWE Champion.

Orton said an ambulance can represent everything from hope to pain to agony and even death. To him, the ambulance represents his 14th world championship. Orton said McIntyre would take another ride in the ambulance on Sunday courtesy of the RKO. Orton slammed the ambulance doors shut and his music played…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Asuka on the backstage ring set and asked whether Mickie James or Zelina Vega are bigger threats to her title reign. Asuka started speaking in Japanese, but she was interrupted by Billie Kay, who recalled Asuka talking about facing anyone.

Peyton Royce showed up and said said maybe Asuka could give her an opportunity. “Right, Billie?” Royce asked. Kay stammered and agreed, then said that just because she and Royce broke up as a tag team doesn’t mean they can’t support one another. Asuka said no one will be ready for Asuka at the pay-per-view, but tonight she will be ready for Royce…

Zelina Vega made her entrance… [C] The Viking Raiders were featured in a pizza shack commercial… Phillips touted ThunderDome as a “spectacular, immersive experience.” The Retribution brawl with Hurt Business was recapped, followed by last week’s Asuka vs. Mickie James match and the post match angle with Vega. James made her entrance…

3. Zelina Vega vs. Mickie James for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions. A James pre-tape aired. She said she fought Asuka with everything she had and did not give up. James told Vega better be ready to back up her smack talk and sass.

James caught Vega with a kick to the face and got a two count. Vega came back with an Octopus hold. Saxton said it would be a huge upset if Vega could win. James backed into the corner to break the hold. Vega followed up by awkwardly typing up James in the ropes until the referee broke it up.

James came back with a clothesline and a couple of kicks. James kipped up after a move and played to the virtual fans before going to the top rope. James performed a seated senton from the ropes for a near fall. Vega shoved James into the ropes and then performed a straight jacket Backstabber and scored the pin…

Zelina Vega defeated Mickie James in 4:15 to earn a Raw Women’s Championship match at Clash of Champions.

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team sold this as a shocking upset. They also announced that the Raw Women’s Championship match will take place on the Kickoff Show, so I assume this will be a straight forward win for Asuka.

Backstage, the Hurt Business members were beating up random members of Retribution. MVP stopped and barked into the camera while the beatdown continued. The broadcast team hyped Cedric Alexander vs. Ricochet for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Why wouldn’t they unmask the Retribution members when they had beaten them down? One of the masked men had his hood pulled off while he was down, but it seemed to be accidental since wasn’t acknowledged.

A Bianca Belair video package aired and focused on “Strong-EST.” It showed her arriving at the WWE Performance Center gym and outworking one of the trainees…

The broadcast team set up footage of the latest WWE 24/7 segment. Akira Tozawa and a ninja mask wearing referee entered the ocean. R-Truth showed up at the beach. Tozawa made the referee join him in hiding underwater. Truth spotted a shark’s fin. Truth tried to run away and dropped the belt in the water. Truth returned later with snorkeling gear and search for the title belt. The shark returned. The title belt washed up onto the shore along with what Truth assumed was Tozawa’s gear…

Powell’s POV: That shark is a babyface for apparently hating the 24/7 Title as much as I do.

Cedric Alexander and MVP headed to the ring. MVP spoke about how the Hurt Business are the real executioners. Alexander cut a promo agreeing with MVP and then spoke about getting even with Apollo Crews for using him to get title shots that he didn’t deserve. Apollo Crews and Ricochet made their entrance. Crews said they don’t even care why Alexander did what he did anymore, and vowed to beat Lashley to regain the U.S. Title at the pay-per-view…

4. Cedric Alexander (w/MVP) vs. Apollo Crews (w/Ricochet). Crews caught Alexander with an early kick to the head. Alexander fled to ringside. Crews dropkicked him under the bottom rope, then jawed with MVP heading into a break. [C]

Late in the match, Alexander performed a suicide dive on Crews. Alexander rolled Crews back inside the ring, then went face to face with Ricochet and jawed with him. When Alexander returned to the ring, Crews caught him in an inside cradle and scored the pin.

Apollo Crews defeated Cedric Alexander in 7:30.

After the match, Crews and Ricochet were leaving when the Hurt Business music played. Crews and Ricochet looked toward the stage, then were hit from behind by Alexander. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin came out and joined in on the beatdown. Lashley put Crews in the Full Nelson…

Phillips hyped the Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato fight for Raw Underground… [C]

Powell’s POV: They tried to sell us on a U.S. Title rematch by having the champion beat up the man he submitted to win the championship?

A Did You Know graphic touted the WWE ThunderDome…

Shane McMahon stood inside the Raw Underground room and set up Dolph Ziggler vs. Arturo Ruas as the first fight. Ziggler won the back and forth fight with a rear naked choke. Shane hyped Strowman vs. Kato. Shane tried to talk to Strowman, who barked that he didn’t want to talk to him. Briana Brandy took the mic and asked the question instead. Strowman complained about the fight being an example of Raw Underground’s finest…

Powell’s POV: It’s great that Raw Underground is there to make exciting young talent such as Dolph Ziggler. Wait, what?

Seth Rollins headed to the ring with a large envelope in his hand.