Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Smackdown discussion regarding The Bloodline, prospective opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair, the Firefly Funhouse,  the chances for The Viking Raiders to become a serious top tier team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the penultimate edition of Smackdown before WrestleMania including takes on The Bloodline, prospective opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair, the Firefly Funhouse, the chances for The Viking Raiders to become a serious top tier team, and more.