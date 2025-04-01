WrestleMania 41 lineup: The updated card for the biggest event of the year

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.
-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship
-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship
-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat
-Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
-AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Powell’s POV: The Styles vs. Paul match was officially added on Monday. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. I will cover both nights of WrestleMania live and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment