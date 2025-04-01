WrestleMania 41 lineup: The updated card for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat

-Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

-AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: The Styles vs. Paul match was officially added on Monday. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. I will cover both nights of WrestleMania live and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).