What's happening...

WrestleMania 41 lineup: The updated card for the biggest event of the year

April 1, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat

-Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

-AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: The Styles vs. Paul match was officially added on Monday. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. I will cover both nights of WrestleMania live and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.