07/23 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a qualifying match for the NXT North American Title ladder match, Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

July 23, 2020

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a qualifying match for the NXT North American Title ladder match, Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan, and more (35:55)…

