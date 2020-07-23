07/23 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a qualifying match for the NXT North American Title ladder match, Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a qualifying match for the NXT North American Title ladder match, Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan, and more (35:55)…

Click here for the July 23 NXT TV audio review.

