NXT TV rating for Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a champion vs. champion match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 824,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 850,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.26 rating. The numbers held up well for Becky Lynch’s second week on the show. The September 20, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 688,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.