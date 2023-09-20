Vince McMahon’s departure and return to WWE featured, WWE and UFC merger piece

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Vince McMahon’s departure and return to WWE is featured in a Los Angeles Times story. Former WWE board member Ignace Lahoud spoke about his exit due to McMahon returning. “It wasn’t aligned with my way of seeing what governance is,” Lahoud said. “There was a misalignment with what my values are.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Frenkel, former senior counsel in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, added that McMahon may not be out of hot water. “Depending on the potential findings following the inquiry into Vince McMahon, McMahon could face criminal and/or civil liabilities that could prevent him from serving as an officer or director of a public company,” Frenkel said. Read more at LATimes.com.

-Variety has a feature on the WWE and UFC merger. The story features quotes from Endeavor president Mark Shapiro. Check it out at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Vince’s future really does seem to hinge on the investigation, as well as the new TKO ownership group. And kudos to Lahoud for doing what he felt was right. Meanwhile, the Variety piece is an interesting look at the merger.