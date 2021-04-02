04/02 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a Street Fight, Logan Paul attends Sami Zayn’s documentary trailer premiere, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella, The Mysterios and The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a Street Fight, Logan Paul attends Sami Zayn’s documentary trailer premiere, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella, The Mysterios and The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya, and more (26:03)…

Click here for the April 2 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

