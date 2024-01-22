Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 20 results: Vetter’s review of Camaro Jackson vs. Warhorse vs. Jake Something for the Crown of Glory Championship, Xavier Walker vs. GPA

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 20)

Premiered January 21, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped December 17, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

The lighting is good. Reed Duffy was back on solo commentary.

1. Xavier Walker defeated GPA at 7:35. Xavier is around 6’5″ so he towers over the smarmy, short GPA. GPA attacked from behind to start. Walker hit a bodyslam and set up for a chokeslam, but GPA ducked and rolled to the floor at 1:30. GPA snapped Xavier’s arm over the top rope, and he took control from there. Xavier hit a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 6:00, but he clutched at his sore arm. GPA hit a jawbreaker, then a stunner, and he applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Xavier finally hit the chokeslam for the pin. Good match.

* A video package aired of Laynie Luck vs. Maggie Lee from a prior episode. After the match, Dak Draper slammed Laynie. We went to a new backstage scene, where someone asked Dak why he beat up Laynie. Dak said he’s here to make money, and there are THREE ways to do it. He gets paid from winning matches, from his sales at the merch table … and from side jobs he takes. He made it clear someone paid him to attack Laynie. I really liked this.

* Same video from last week, showing Jake Something, Warhorse and Camaro Jackson. We are headed to the main event, so just two matches this week.

2. Jake Something defeated Camaro Jackson and Warhorse in a three-way to win the Crown of Glory Title at 16:51. Camaro is the champion entering the match and I always compare him to Jonathan Gresham, as they are short powerhouses. Camaro wrestled at the AEW/ROH tapings Saturday; that match presumably will air this Thursday. Warhorse tried to convince Camaro to team up. Warhorse is in his face paint and Hogan-style red-and-yellow; he traded forearm strikes with Camaro as Jake stalled on the floor. Camaro hit a German Suplex that dumped Warhorse on his head at 2:30. Camaro and Jake brawled to the floor and slammed each other against the guardrail. Warhorse hit a flip dive onto both, with him landing on fans in the front row!! “I didn’t realize it was take-a-Warhorse-home-with-you tonight,” Reed quipped. Camaro hit a Pounce on Warhorse on the floor.

In the ring, Jake hit a low blow uppercut on Camaro for a nearfall at 4:30, and he worked him over; Warhorse was still down on the floor. Jake hit a dive through the ropes onto both men. In the ring, Jake hit a Death Valley Driver on Camaro for a nearfall, but Warhorse made the save. Jake went for a crossbody block, but Camaro caught him and nailed a fallaway slam, and they were all down at 7:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. They traded running blocks. Warhorse got in and hit a crossbody block on Camaro, so Jackson now fell to the floor. Warhorse hit a series of headbutts on Jake, then he applied a Sharpshooter! Camaro made the save at 10:00.

Camaro and Warhorse traded blows. Warhorse hit a superplex on Camaro, and they fell onto Jake! All three were down and fans chanted, “Fight forever!” They all got up and traded punches. Jake hit a standing powerbomb on Warhorse at 13:00, then one on Camaro, but Jackson popped to his feet. Camaro nailed a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, but Warhorse made the save! Camaro hit some HARD chops on Warhorse, who returned fire. Warhorse hit a suplex on his knee for a nearfall. Jake got the belt, but Camaro hit a Pounce on Jake. Camaro then hit a hard clothesline on Warhorse. Calvin Tankman appeared and tried to interfere. Tankman struck Camaro with a chair! Warhorse hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. However, Jake hit Warhorse with the title belt across the head; Jake then covered the prone Camaro for the pin. New champion!

Final Thoughts: If you’ve never seen Glory Pro Wrestling before, this is a great episode to start with. A great main event between three big guys and a lot of mystery over who would win. I’m a big fan of all five guys that wrestled this week. I liked the appearance of Tankman; I liked the backstage segment with Dak Draper. No filler this week. I give this episode a strong recommendation.