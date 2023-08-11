WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, NXT live events (reports needed), Hulk Hogan, Bill Alfonso, Alba Fyre, Red Bastien

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome. The show features Jimmy Uso in a “Hail To The Chief” segment. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) tonight or Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. We are looking for a volunteer to review Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be held on Saturday night in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. The show includes “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. CM Punk and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Trios Titles. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Sanford, Florida at Sanford Civic Center with a live event tonight. NXT does not list lineups for their live events.

-NXT is in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory on Saturday with a live event.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) is 70.

-Bill Alfonso is 66.

-Alba Fyre (Kayleigh Rae) is 31.

-Rolland “Red” Bastien died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.