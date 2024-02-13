NXT TV results (2/13): Moore’s review of Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Titles, Von Wagner and Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired February 13, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show started off with Oro Mensah and Noam Dar leasurly relaxing and not worrying about their upcoming match. They were jumped in the locker room by their opponents Robert Stone and Von Wagner. The brawled to the ring. Lash and Jakara asked where everyone went and they ran into Stone’s sons Cash and Carter who directed them in the right direction

Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton were on commentary. Saxton filling in for Booker T who’s recovering from a recent medical procedure. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer.

1. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah (w/Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend) vs. Von Wagner and Robert Stone. Von dominated the match initially with his power moves. Eventually Stone and Noam were left alone with Noam dominating. Noam and Oro used quick tags to cut the ring in half on stone. Vic noted that Stone has wrestled Kurt Angle before (during his Robbie E Broman days). Stone managed to tag in and catch Noam with a big boot and underhook slam. Wagner then gave Oro and Noam a double chokeslam. Stone tagged in. Stone did a splash off Von’s shoulders. Oro broke up Stone’s pin for a great nearfall.

Oro and Stone were dumped to ringside. Von had Noam up for a power bomb. Jakara and Lash got on the apron for the distraction. Oro gave Von a chop block which allowed Noam to pin him for the win.

Noam Dar and Oro Mensah defeated Von Wagner and Robert Stone via pinfall in 5:29.

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired…

Ridge Holland made his entrance. Alicia Taylor noted that the upcoming match was a Gallus Gauntlet match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Quick and harmless opening. NXT is getting some entertainment out of Von Wagner and the Stone family. Good to see Stone back in the ring. He’s a totally capable wrestler (former TNA Tag Champ). My guess is they run this back with the cheap ish finish at the end.

The show cut back to Chase University, which was all up and running again. Duke Hudson even got his trophy back from the repo men. Chase welcomed everyone back to school. He said they’ve gone through tough times but are back due to Jacy “F’n” Jayne. The class chanted Jacy’s name. Thea was leaving and said she had to go see Riley for their date. Adriana Rizzo showed up to the class. Jayne handed Rizzo the bag of presumed cash which Andre owed Rizzo. Jacy asked if she added more money, if Chase U can get a tag title shot? Rizzo said she’d see what she’ll do…

Gallus made their entrance…

2. Ridge Holland vs. Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey in a Gallus Gauntlet Match. Holland and Wolfgang started the match. Holland dominated initially, but Wolfgang got control and started to put the boots and lariats to Holland. Holland tripped up Wolfgang and slammed him on the apron, followed by a running knee lift. Wolfgang regained control and tossed Holland back in the ring. Wolfgang worked on Ridge with methodical offense. Holland lowered his weight to block a suplex. Holland ended up hitting Wolfgang with a delayed vertical suplex. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Wolfgang was eliminated during the picture-in-picture. Mark worked on Ridge with methodical offense. Ridge booted Mark away and fended him off with big boots. Mark came back with elbows. Ridge caught Mark with a Bossman Slam. Holland hit Mark with an overhead belly to belly. Ridge then planted Mark with a spinebuster and Northern Grit Power Slam. Joe Coffey pulled Mark out and put the boots to Holland to lead to the presumed DQ.

Ridge Holland defeated Gallus via DQ in 10:40

Joe brought a chair in the ring. Holland got his hands on the chair and beat down Gallus.

Von Wagner and Robert Stone were walking backstage. Lexis King called them over and laughed at them for losing. Von told Lexis to get out of here. Lexis said he was off to do better things. He said Stone’s kids will have someone to be proud to watch in Lexis. Stone yelled to not talk about his kids…

Lola Vice made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The Wolfgang part of the match was fine, but this was a bit rough. Holland didn’t look bad, they just went with the weird overbooking where nobody looks good. It’s a shame NXT isn’t doing anything with Joe Coffey either. In him they have a proven main eventer in NXT UK. Here he get’s booked 50-50 and struggles to get out of the midcard. Holland has potential as a babyface, especially with the top of the card being thin, but overbooked finishes like this aren’t helping develop him.

The No Quarter Catch Crew, Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, Miles Borne, and Charlie Dempsey were glaring at the Heritage Cup backstage. Noam Dar called for security and took his cup back. Gulak said they are just here to admire Dar’s good artwork. Noam said they aren’t going to steal the cup and take it to Gulak’s dungeon. Dempsey said they’ll win the cup. Kemp said once Noam is done messing with managers, they can face a real team in the No Quarter Catch Crew…

Tatum Paxley made her entrance…

3. Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice. Lola started the match with a power slam and standing switch. Paxley did a nice overhead standing switch. Lola countered it into a rear naked choke. Paxley escaped. Paxley hit Lola with a standing splash for a two count. Lola hit Tatum with an axe kick combo and a few knees for a nearfall. Lola worked on Tatum with a few knees. Tatum rolled up Lola for a two count. Lola punched and kicked Tatum back in the corner.

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria ran out to cheer on Paxley (?). Tatum rallied back with a enzuigiri combo. Lola missed a spin kick. Tatum got a two count. Lola hit Tatum with a nice switch roundhouse for a nearfall. Lola hit Tatum with a backfist for another good nearfall. Lola hit Tatum with a spin hook kick. Tatum got a foot on the bottom rope for the rope break. Lola put Tatum in a nice leg scissors Triangle. Tatum had to tap out.

Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley via submission in 3:55.

Tony D’Angelo was getting advice from the NXT lawyer character. Tony asked him what his name was? He introducd himself as Luca Crucifino (we’ve seen him before). Luca left and Stacks and Rizzo entered the locker room. Rizzo wished Tony D and Stack’s luck, but she couldn’t be at ringside per Ava’s stipulation. Tony D then fired up Stacks and told him to give it his all because it’s Stand and Deliver season…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Tatum loses again, but I’m still very intrigued with her role in the development of Lyra Valkyria. Tatum has done a fine job at transforming to her new stalker character. Lyra coming to ringside means she’s still in Lyra’s and women’s title’s orbit. As I’ve said before, I hope this leads to a Lyra heel turn to see if Lyra can finally connect from a character standpoint (and Lyra was solid when she had a bit of an edge in the show closing segment a few week’s ago.). Lola gets a nice win after her illogical contract cash-in. I don’t blame her fully. NXT’s women’s division is deep enough to the point where they need some sort of mid-card title. Lola going for the main title, as I predicted, was doomed to fail due to her being so young in her development and not ready to handle things at the top of the card (Though I do have high hopes for her. More bonus points here for more Tae Kwon Kicks)

Shotzi Blackheart confronted Lyra Valkyria to confront her about an online exchange. Lyra granted Shotzi a title shot for next week. Shotzi said she’ll enter the Elimination Chamber PPV as NXT Women’s Champion. Lyra said Shtozi may have balls, but she’ll enter the Elimination Chamber PLE empty handed. Shotzi said “good bye to you and your friend”. Lyra said she’s not her friend. Tatum woke up and said “we got Shotzi next week?”. Lyra was confused at the “we” part…

Adriana Rizzo was already in the ring. Jaida Parker came out to the OTM entrance theme…

4. Jaida Parker vs. Adriana Rizzo. Jaida got Rizzo in the corner and pummeled her with strikes. Rizzo got up and took off her earrings. Rizzo gave Jaida a dropkick. Rizzo gave Jaida ten punches in the corner and a suplex. Jaida tossed Rizzo into the ringpost, draped her on the 2nd rope, and slapped her gut. Jaida gave Rizzo’s gut a Slingshot and draping banzai drop. Rizzo then rolled up Jaida for a two count. Jaida came back with a snap suplex for a two count.

Jaida put Rizzo in an abdominal stretch. Rizzo got a two count off a inside cradle. Rizzo rallied with axe handle strikes. Rizzo hit Jaida with the Tony D hockey punches. Rizzo gave Parker a suplex and did a kip up. Jaida came back with a strong spinebuster and Northern Forearm for a two count. Rizzo dared Parker to come at her. Parker hit Rizzo with a running forearm smash for the clean win.

Jaida Parker defeated Adriana Rizzo via pinfall in 4:02.

John’s Thoughts: This match was actually on the better side of developmental matches. Jaida and Adriana seemed smoother in the ring than a lot of developmental projects we see have their first television singles match. It truly helps to have that Florida loop to hone in on their skills (and things will be better if they can get out of Florida to work other crowds). Jaida Parker has something. She looked decent in the ring and she definitely has potential from what little we’ve seen on the. Same complements can be given to Rizzo. Rizzo has a bit of an uphill climb because of the stereotypical italian mafia gimmick, but if Tony D can make it work, why not Rizzo?

Dijak was in his interrogation room, watching his last match on a tablet. The match where Joe Gacy appeared from under the ring and cost him a match with a boxing glove on a stick .Dijak then took a black bag out from under the table and smiled at whatever the contents were…

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance to boos…[c]

Baron Corbin was trying to fire up Bron Breakker in the locker room. Corbin said Corbin needs to get his head in the game and not think about his Raw or Smackdown contract. Breakker said he expected Corbin to be distracted with his friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Corbin said he is going to see them, but he’d rather go there with one half of the tag team titles. Corbin said “I’ll say it ” one time for Breakker if they can win the titles…

[Hour Two] Joe Gacy made his entrance. For some reason they turned the camera upside down for Gacy’s entrance (ugh, that gave me a bit of vertigo)…

5. Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy. Melo quickly went after Gacy with strikes. Gacy came back with a backdrop. Gacy then tossed Melo into three corners. Gacy hit Melo with a backbreaker and Suplex for a two count. Melo put Gacy in a heel hook, but Gacy whipped Melo away. Melo hit Gacy with a springboard clothesline. Gacy recovered and put Melo in a resthold. Gacy tossed Melo around a bit. Melo blocked a catapult.

Melo tripped up Gacy and hit Gacy with headlock punches. Melo dumped Gacy to ringside and pulled his hair. Gacy smiled and gave Melo a headbutt. Gacy crawled in one end of the ring and came ou tthe other side. Melo went to look under the ring. Gacy gave Melo a suicide dive heading into break.[c]

Melo had Gacy in a Half Crab. Gacy escaped and rallied with clotheslines and a Saito Suplex. Gacy hit Melo with a Uranage for a nearfall. Melo kicked Gacy in the shin. Gacy blocked a Final Cut and gave Melo a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Melo recovered and hit Gacy with a Final Cut for a nearfall. Gacy used a boot to block a codebreaker. Melo blocked a German Suplex. Gacy caught Melo mid-air and hit Melo with a Bossman Slam. Melo reversed Gacy’s handstand finisher with a Codebreaker. Melo hit Gacy iwth the Nothin’ But Net leg drop for the victory.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Joe Gacy via pinfall in 12:46.

After Melo left, Dijak entered the ring and beat down Gacy with a nightstick. Dijak then revealed that he had a straitjacket in his bag. Dijak managed to force a crying Gacy to wear the straitjacket. Gacy then kept flashing a sadistic smile while Dijak put the jacket on him. Dijak then made sure to lock in the arms. Gacy got to his feet, but ended up taking a cyclone boot from Dijak. A “Free Joe Gacy” chant ensued…

John’s Thoughts: The solid as usual showing from Melo; and Joe Gacy got to work a longer match then we’re used to seeing from him based off his position on the card. I’m okay with Gacy looking competitive as long as they plan on doing something important with Gacy soon. Can’t say I cared about the straitjacket bit. I like Dijak’s cheesy gimmick, but this fell flat for even me. I think there’s potential with a deranged crazy Joe Gacy, but I kinda sense that they’re making R-Truth lite Joe Gacy.

Brinley Reece, Karmen Petrovic, and Kelani Jordan were backstage. Reece was peppy and ready for her next match. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson showed up and said she doesn’t see why Kiana James is paying attention to Kiana James? Kelani said she knows that Kiana doesn’t see Lash as a threat and doesn’t know why Noam even hangs out with her…

Vic Joseph announced Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the NXT Women’s Title for next week…

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi was shown walking in the hallway…[c]

Roxanne Perez was throwing a fit in the locker room about Shotzi getting a title shot before her. Wren Sinclair said she knows how Perez feels. Perez said she doesn’t . Wren then tried to empathize with her, but Perez gave Wren a slap…

The screen went black and the following words flashed on the screen: “Goodness is a man’s struggle, evil however, is human nature”…

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi made his entrance. Oba said you can’t argue with prophesy. Oba said he’s still the NXT North American Champion, still the mountain, and still “The Man Oba Femi”. Oba said Dragon Lee is a proud warrior, but he showed it takes more than just a fighting spirit to take the title off Oba. Oba said the title around a superstar means prestige, but on Oba it means supremacy.

Oba said he’s the alpha species of NXT. Oba said Dragon was the first casualty, and will not be the last. Oba said send anyone, but don’t send anyone you want back. Lexis King made his entrance. Lexis said he was here to congratulate Oba on all his success. Lexis said he came to get something off his chest. Lexis said Oba has been calling himself the ruler. Lexis said he’s the king, which makes things funny. Oba said to get to the point.

Lexis said that Oba is only champion because Oba softened up Dragon Lee. Oba said The King put the title on Oba’s shoulder and it’s going to be the king that takes the title. Oba said he doesn’t take empty threats. Lexis said it’s a promise and a King always keeps his promises. Oba said King will get his opportunity next week and this throne isn’t going to be where King is sitting anytime soon. King jumped Oba and went for his finisher. Oba reversed it and went for a power bomb, but Lexis rolled to ringside…

John’s Thoughts: Another confident and solid promo from the young North American Champ. He’s not really saying anything unique, but he’s delivering things with force and confidence which makes him look strong. This segment flowed better than when they were trying to force him to be a heel against Dragon Lee. Not sure if he’s a full babyface yet, but the crowd clearly wants to cheer this guy because of how great he looks and sounds. Oba at this point is further along then the young Pillman he was talking against.

Josh Briggs was chatting with Dion Lennox and another developmental wrestler about who would win the Family vs. Corbin and Breakker match? Josh Briggs stormed the lounge and jumped Briggs, bringing up the advice he gave him last week. Ava and referees ran in to break apart both men…

Kiana James and Izzi Dame made their entrance…[c]

An Ilja Dragunov tweet was shown where he said he’s coming to confront Carmelo Hayes next week…

Brinley Reece made her entrance to some generic music. She was acting her usual hyperactive and optimistic self. Vic plugged the KC Cheiefs Superbowl replica championship belt…

6. Kiana James (w/Izzi Dame) vs. Brinley Reece. Reece gave James an armdrag. James retreated to ringside. Reece gave James a whip to send her back in the ring. Dame tackled Reece into the apron when the referee was distracted. Back in the ring, James tackled Reece’s gut into the turnbuckle. James hit Reece with a neckbreaker for a two count. Reece used axe handle strikes and a jaw breaker to get out of a headlock.

Reece rallied with shoulder tackles. Reece did a front flip into a lariat. Reece hit James with a rough looking TKO for a nearfall. James reversed a suplex into a reverse DDT. James then hit Reece with the 401k followed by an inverted overdrive for the victory.

Kiana James defeated Brinley Reece via pnfall in 3:10.

John’s Thoughts: Good win for the veteran while Brinley gets her first taste of TV in the ring. I thought she looked okay here. A lot of people are okay now that they aren’t putting wrestlers out there without experience like in the short lived 2.0 days. Brinley Reece is someone who’s been catching my eye with her energetic backstage segments. Reminds me a bit of Thea Hail, but also reminds me a bit of DDP’s WWE run (yes, a lot of people didn’t like it, but I personally got a kick out of it. It was DDP’s motivational speaker gimmick and feud with Christian Cage. Oddly enough, DDP turned that into an actual career after wrestling).

Roxanne Perez confronted Ava backstage. Ava pointed out that it was uncalled for when Perez slapped Wren Sinclair backstage. Perez said Wren was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Ava said there is no wrong place and wrong time, you can’t run around and punch people in the face. Ava said Wren asked for and got a match against Perez next week. Ava said after that they can talk about possibly giving Perez a title match next week…

Different shots of Corbin and Breakker and The D’Angelo Family were shown backstage…pc[

Edris Enofe and Malik were backstage. Blade said he was sad that Brinley lost, but at least she’s strong. Enofe said at least Brinley will know how a loss feels. Blade said Brinley was always there for them and they need to be there for her. Enofe mocked Brinley’s positive and negative list. Brin did a front flip into the scene and said she hopes things will be better next time. Enofe asked if Brinley was mad. Brinley said she feels better than ever. Brinley did flips to go off the scene. Blade said that Brinley is somebody that practices what she preaches…

The following matches were advertised for next week: Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen, Wren Sinclair vs. Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi vs. Lexis King for the North American Championship, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Entrances for the main event took place. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in ring introductions…

7. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “The Wolf Dogs” Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Breakker ran through D’Angelo to start the match. Tony D returned the favor by running through Breakker. Stacks tagged in. Tony D gave Breakker a body slam to give Stacks a nearfall. Breakker tagged in Corbin. Corbin backdropped Stacks to the apron. Corbin blocked a slingshot with a right hook. Stacks slammed Corbin to the mat out of the air. Tony D tagged in.

Tony D and Stacks suplexed Corbin. Tony D gave Stacks a hip toss on Corbin. Tony D then slammed Breakker into another buckle and gave Stacks a hip toss onto Breakker. Corbin knocked Stacks off the apron and tagged in Breakker. Corbin gave Tony D a Death Valley Driver. Breakker gave Stacks a spinebuster. Tony D hit Breakker with a nice running power bomb heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from the break, Corbin had the advantage. Corbin hit Stacks with Deep Six for a two count. Vic noted that Corbin last won a title in WWE in 6 years. Vic also noted that Corbin was in the finals of the first Dusty Rhodes Classic where he lost alongside TNA wrestler Rhino. Stacks hit Corbin wtih a diving uppercut. Breakker and Tony D tagged in with Tony having the momentum. Tony D hit Breakker and Corbin with several suplexes. Breakker came back with a punch.

[Overrun] Tony D caught Breakker out of the air and hit him with a nice spinebuster. Tony D then gave Stacks a hip toss to send him to Breakker and Corbin at ringside. Stacks and Tony D hit Breakker with a 3D like assisted power bomb for a nearfall. Breakker caught Stacks in the jaw with a knee. Corbin tagged in. Corbin and Breakker took turns turning Stacks inside out with suplexes. Corbin got a two count.

Stacks got a two count off a sunset flip. Corbin planted Tony D with a Deep Six. Corbin launched Tony into Breakker’s assisted power slam for a nearfall. All four men then dumped each other to ringside with lariats. Stacks got out of the way and Tony D tossed Corbin into the ring steps. Tony D and Stacks then gave Breakker a double team chokeslam through the announce table, which also took out Vic Joseph’s bowl of candy.

Tony D got a great nearfall on Breakker that Corbin broke up. The crowd fired up with “this is awesome” chants. Corbin dumped Tony D to ringside. Corbin blocked a Tornado DDT and gave Stacks End of Days. Tony D punched and took out Corbin at ringside. In the ring, Bron Breakker hit Stacks with a spear for the victory.

The Wolf Dogs defeated Channing Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo via pinfall in 12:27 to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Baron Corbin ran in the ring and hugged Bron Breakker. Breakker and Coribn posed with the titles and soaked in “You Deserve It” chants. NXT then closed…

John’s Thoughts: Splendid heavyweight tag team match. Two powerhouse teams doing good holds and compelling tag team wrestling. I’ll need to have a refresher on past Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics, but this might have been the most entertaining. Good tag team wrestling week to week, and the birth of an unexpected but organic tag team in Corbin and Breakker. Breakker seems to be in line for a callup, but I wouldn’t mind him and Corbin going back up together and working double duty. Baron Corbin in particular seems to have found a second wind in terms of his career. Corbin is legit looking like he’s having fun out there.

Breakker is also looking the freshest in months of wheel spinning. It’ll be interesting to see who in NXT steps up to go after the tag belts. Here’s hoping that NXT’s string of good tag team wrestling continues. There’s a women’s tournament coming up right? Hopefully revive the recently retired tag titles (as seen in Lola Vice’s lame cash-in and NXT’s deep women’s roster, NXT really really needs a midcard belt for the women).