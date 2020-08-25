AEW Dynamite viewership for the Saturday edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 755,000 viewers for Saturday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 792,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The number was down, but AEW didn’t take a big hit despite airing on a different day and opposite the NXT Takeover XXX event. By the time the NBA game finished, Dynamite ended up starting minutes after the 30-minute NXT Takeover Kickoff Show. AEW benefitted from running right after an NBA playoff game, and there’s a good chance that some fans who don’t normally watch Dynamite stuck around after the NBA and got their first sample of the product. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Saturday. NXT had Wednesday to itself and delivered 853,000 viewers on USA Network. NXT will once again air without AEW competition on Wednesday, as Dynamite will air on Thursday night due to TNT’s NBA coverage.