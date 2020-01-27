WWE Women’s Royal Rumble 2020: The length of time each wrestler was in the match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez (@savedbtpod) send the following times of how long the WWE Royal Rumble participants were in the women’s match from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations.

1. Alexa Bliss: 26:36

2. Bianca Belair: 33:21 (Longest)

3. Mighty Molly: 10:21

4. Nikki Cross: 15:07

5. Lana: 2:29

6. Mercedes Martinez: 8:13

7. Liv Morgan: 0:45

8. Mandy Rose: 8:49

9. Candice LeRae: 8:57

10. Sonya Deville: 5:30

11. Kairi Sane: 5:17

12. Mia Yim: 6:28

13. Dana Brooke: 5:22

14. Tamina: 0:39

15. Dakota Kai: 1:35

16. Chelsea Green: 0:12 (Shortest)

17. Charlotte Flair: 26:19 (Winner)

18. Naomi: 22:02

19. Beth Phoenix: 23:03

20. Toni Storm: 18:40

21. Kelly Kelly: 2:30

22. Sarah Logan: 0:28

23. Natalya: 14:41

24. Xia Li: 10:49

25. Zelina Vega: 9:30

26. Shotzi Blackheart: 7:56

27. Carmella: 6:35

28. Texan Nox: 3:49

29. Santina Marella: 1:01

30. Shayna Baszler: 4:26

Powell’s POV: Efren added that Naomi spent 8:21 at ringside before returning to the ring. The men’s Rumble match times will be available later today. A huge thanks to Efren for tackling this project again this year. If you enjoy this feature as much as I do, please show your support by checking out Efren’s podcast SavedByThePod.com.



