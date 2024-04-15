WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

-WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes appears

-Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appears

-Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Sheamus returns

-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

-Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor

Powell's POV: Tonight's Raw will be held in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre.