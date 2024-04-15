WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship
-WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes appears
-Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appears
-Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio
-Sheamus returns
-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
-Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor
Powell’s POV: Tonight’s Raw will be held in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
Be the first to comment