WrestleMania XL poll results for best matches and overall show grades

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-41 percent of Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania XL Night One a B grade. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

-Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship won the best match of Night One honors with 43 percent of the vote. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes finished a close second with 41 percent of the vote.

-80 percent of Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania XL Night Two an A grade. B finished a distant second with 15 percent of the vote.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules match won the best match of Night Two honors with 81 percent of the vote. No other night two match finished with ten percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I all gave WMXL night one B grades. Jake gave WMXL night two an A grade while Will and I gave it A- grades. It’s the second straight year that Gunther and Sami Zayn won best match honors at WrestleMania. Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 topped the first Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match last year on night two, and Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles was voted best match of WrestleMania 39 night one. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.