WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the WrestleMania XL fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.499 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 2.603 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick compared the previous week’s 0.77 rating. The strong Smackdown numbers continued coming out of WrestleMania XL. One year earlier, the April 14, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.265 million viewers and a 0.58 rating. The WrestleMania 39 fallout show aired a week earlier last year and had 2.468 million viewers and a 0.69 rating.