2/12 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese, Chase Parker and Samir Singh vs. Ashante Adonis and Mansoor

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 218)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed February 12, 2021 on WWE Network

The show started quickly with the broadcast team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness introducing the Undefeated, Undisputed pride of the Middle East, Mansoor Al Shehail and his tag partner, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.

1. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and Mansoor vs. Chase Parker and Samir Singh. The other half of Bollyrise took the ring this week, with Samir starting in the ring against Mansoor. The two locked up with a quick exchange of headlock takeovers. They entered a running exchange in which Samir hit Mansoor with an armdrag. Samir tried to prompt another exchange, but Mansoor hit him with an Atomic Drop and forced a tag.

Mansoor dragged Parker to the corner, allowing Adonis to take over. These two now ran at each other, with Adonis winning out and tripping Parker before walking over him. Samir made a blind tag and tripped Adonis, allowing himself and Parker to overwhelm Adonis. They continued to tag in and out with Samir hitting a held-up Adonis with a flying elbow for a two count.

Parker then grabbed a headlock for a second, but when he passed Adonis to Samir, Mansoor was able to break the momentum and rush both members of BollyRise. Mansoor isolated Samir in the corner for a clothesline, but Parker was able to pull Samir out of the way and hit Mansoor with the Bollywood Blast elbow. Adonis broke up the pinfall and BollyRise’s subsequent double team attempt, allowing a brawl to break out, which ended with Adonis hitting Samir with a Superkick christened ‘Long Kiss Goodnight’ for the pinfall victory.

Anish’s Thoughts: I really liked this match, I think it put some needed development into Adonis and Mansoor, who have some history on 205 Live. The win and how they got the win was the right call, they worked together well and stayed patient to let BollyRise step on their own feet, although it was noticeably less than last week, which is also the right call for the development of BollyRise. I’m all in on this week to week storytelling for BollyRise and I look forward to this story continuing, the only bad thing I will say about this match tonight is the blatant disrespect towards Mickie James, as Adonis continues to use a plain old Superkick and call it ‘Long Kiss Goodnight’ and not roundhouse to the back of the head. Also, he doesn’t kiss anyone.

2. Tony Nese vs. Jake Atlas. Just as Nese and Atlas were about to lockup, Ariya Daivari’s music hit and he walked to ringside and to the commentary table to hop in. Nese jumped a distracted Atlas and stomped him in the corner before following up with some chops to ground him. Atlas came back and double legged Nese and hit him with some ground and pound, but Nese countered and tripped Atlas with a kick before hitting a big back elbow for a two count.

Nese got dragged into a striking exchange with Atlas who hit Nese with a basement dropkick followed by an arm wring neckbreaker for a two count. Atlas then rolled out of a Alabama Slam attempt by Nese and got kicked in the face before kicking out at two. Nese yelled at Atlas before whipping him heavy into the corner.

Nese then hit Atlas with a suplex for a two count before locking in a Body Scissors to wear Atlas down. He chopped Atlas which only prompted Atlas to strike back and breakout before clotheslining Nese to the outside and following up with a moonsault. Atlas then followed up with a big spinning clothesline for a two count.

Atlas tried to follow up but Nese grabbed his head and hit a Hotshot followed up by the Springboard moonsault for a two count. Nese then went to a waist lock but Atlas elbowed his way out and hit some leg kicks. Nese caught the last one and rolled through but Atlas didn’t relent hit a standing moonsault. He then rocked Nese with a big running forearm before going to the top rope. Nese pushed him off and forced Atlas to hit a Tornado Suplex for a two count.

Atlas was distracted for a second by Daivari who threw a chain into the ring for Nese, but from the other end, August Grey showed up and ripped it out of the hands of Nese and allowed Atlas to roll him up for a three count.

