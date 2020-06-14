WWE Backlash results: Powell’s review of Edge vs. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the WWE Universal Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backlash

Aired June 14, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center



WWE Backlash Kickoff Show match result: Apollo Crews defeated Andrade in 7:25 to retain the U.S. Championship.

A video package opened the show and showed some clips of some of legendary WWE matches while focusing on the Edge vs. Randy Orton feud…

Entrances for the WWE Women’s Tag Title match took place. After the challengers were introduced, Kayla Braxton interviewed the champions backstage. After Bayley boasted, Braxton asked Bayley if her friendship with Banks would end if they lost the tag titles. Banks said their friendship is unstoppable. While Banks made her entrance, Bayley accused Braxton of trying to get into her head…

1. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. The Smackdown broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary for the match. Cole reminded viewers that the winners of the match would defend the titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox on Wednesday’s NXT television show.

One member of each team was allowed in the ring at the same time. There was a nice set up rapid fire pin attempts while Banks, Bliss, and Royce were in the ring together. They got up and knocked the various opponents off the apron. They all entered the ring and there was a brief jawing session before things settled back into three women in the ring at once. Late in the match, Bliss hit Twisted Bliss on Royce, but Banks pulled Bliss off and rolled her into a pin…

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce & Billie Kay in 8:50 in a Triple Threat to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: They did a pretty good job of making the match work with three women in the ring at once. There were plenty of near falls that were broken up by the third person in the match. As expected, it will be Banks and Bayley facing Blackheart and Nox on the NXT television show. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of NXT every Wednesday night.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Braun Strowman parking his sports car in the Performance Center parking lot. Cole noted that Strowman got the windshield fixed after Miz and Morrison smashed it. Cole also noted that Kickoff Show announcement that there will not be co-champions if The Miz and John Morrison beat Strowman. Rather, the person who scores the pin or submission would be the new WWE Universal Champion…

Cole set up a video package on the Jeff Hardy and Sheamus feud and questioned what would happen if Hardy loses their match…

2. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus. Cole and Graves remained on the call for the Smackdown match. Hardy kicked Sheamus off the apron a few minutes in. Hardy went to ringside and then ran and leapt from the ring steps onto Sheamus. Hardy took the top part of the ring steps off, then dropped them when the referee threatened disqualification.

Back inside the ring, Sheamus got the better of Hardy and delivered a series of elbows to the back of his head. Sheamus dumped Hardy onto the turnbuckle and Hardy sold a knee injury with the idea being that his knee hit the ring post. Sheamus performed an awkward slam of Hardy in the middle of the ring, then dropped a knee from the second rope and got a two count at 5:30.

Sheamus remained on the offensive and executed a pair of Irish Curse backbreakers and then covered Hardy for a two count. Sheamus drilled Hardy with a knee to the head and got another near fall. Cole spoke about frustration setting in for Sheamus, who apparently heard him and then yelled at him about it.

Sheamus clotheslined Hardy and then went up top and looked to the spectator wrestlers before going for a clothesline that Hardy ducked. Hardy hit a Whisper in the Wind for a two count. A short time later, Hardy went for a Whisper in the Wind, but Sheamus avoided it. Hardy dodged a Brogue Kick attempt and put Sheamus down with a clothesline. Hardy went up top for his finisher, but Sheamus recovered and cut him off.

Sheamus joined Hardy on the ropes and set up for a superplex, but Hardy pushed him back into the ring. Hardy set up for his finisher again. Sheamus swept the legs of Hardy and then performed White Noise in the middle of the ring for a near fall. Sheamus applied a Cloverleaf. Sheamus worked over Hardy and told him he would help him with his demons. Sheamus delivered a series of forearms to the chest of Hardy.

Sheamus hoisted up Hardy on his shoulders. Hardy held onto the ropes and broke free. Hardy sent Sheamus into the corner, then dropped him with a Twist of Fate. Hardy performed a Swanton Bomb and had the pin, but Sheamus put a foot on the ropes to break the count. Sheamus rolled to ringside. Hardy followed and ran the barricade and jumped into a big kick from Sheamus. Back inside the ring, Sheamus blasted Hardy with a Brogue Kick and pinned him…

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy in 16:50.

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. The near fall of the Swanton was well done, as I assumed that was going to be the finish. Smackdown has a shortage of meaningful heels, so it’s wise to give Sheamus a meaningful win.

After some advertising, Mis and Morrison tried to play it cool when they were told that only one of them could be WWE Universal Champion. Otis and Mandy Rose showed up. Otis told them that he might cash in if one of them win the match…

A video package set up the Raw Women’s Championship match…

3. Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship. The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on the call. Asuka applied an early octopus armbar, which Jax powered out of. Jax clotheslined Asuka, who got up and went after the arm again, but Jax knocked her down with another clothesline. Jax bodyslammed Asuka and covered her for a two count. Jax performed a spinebuster slam and got another two count at 3:35.

Jax performed a Jackhammer for another near fall. Asuka rallied with some kicks and a shining wizard for a two count of her own. Asuka fired a couple of kicks at Jax and then missile dropkicked her. Asuka performed a hip attack for a two count. Asuka fired a series of kicks at Jax, who ducked the last one and hit a sit-out powerbomb for another two count. Jax charged at Asuka, who moved, causing Jax to crash shoulder first through the ropes and into the post.

Asuka went up top. Jax cut her off. Asuka went for an armbar over the ropes, but fell to the apron, then pulled Jax over the top rope to the floor. Asuka applied a flying armbar on the floor, but Jax powered her up and slammed her down. The fight on the floor continued while the referee counted out both women. Afterward, Asuka performed a hip attack from the apron onto Jax at ringside…

Asuka fought Nia Jax to a double count-out in 8:25 and retained the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: A solid match with a finish that prolonged the feud. I can’t say that I really wanted to see another match, but I assume there will be some of that tonight given that Extreme Rules is the next pay-per-view.

MVP was shown talking on the phone in front of one of the rings at the WWE Performance Center. He was ordering champagne for Bobby Lashley’s victory party. Lana showed up and MVP ended the call. Lana wanted to give MVP some advice, but he cut her off and suggested that she have the conversation with her husband. MVP said she won’t do that because she’s scared to death of what he’d tell her. MVP excused himself while saying he had to tend to the new WWE Champion…

A video package set up the WWE Universal Title match…

The Miz and John Morrison made their entrance and set up their music video. They replayed the video that was shown on the Kickoff Show and included some shots of Miz and Morrison dancing to their own song in the ring. Strowman’s entrance eventually interrupted the video…

4. Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship. Cole and Graves were on the call. Cole recalled that Strowman lost the Intercontinental Championship in a handicap match. Miz teased starting the match and instead tagged in Morrison. Miz hit Strowman with a cheap shot before leaving the ring. Morrison tagged out quickly, but Miz dropped off the apron to stall. Morrison distracted Strowman, then Miz returned to the ring and hit Strowman.

A short time later, Morrison used some parkour to dodge Strowman, who eventually caught him with a punch to the head. Miz checked in again and Strowman no-sold his punches. Miz tried to tag out, but Morrison was down at ringside. Morrison returned to the corner and Strowman sent Miz crashing into him to knock him right back to ringside. Strowman sent Miz to the floor and followed him. When Miz returned to the ring, Morrison caught Strowman with a springboard kick.

Morrison performed a corkscrew dive onto Strowman. Miz fired a kick to the head of Strowman and then applied a chinlock. Strowman stood up and backed Miz into the corner where Morrison tagged in. Morrison worked over Strowman with punches, kicks, and a knee to the head. Miz tagged in and they performed a double DDT. Miz covered Strowman for just a one count at 4:30.