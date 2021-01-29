NJPW Strong preview: Six-man tag and two singles matches announced for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Lio Rush, TJP, and Fred Rosser vs. Kenta, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo.

-Rocky Romero vs. Chris Dickinson.

-Clark Connors vs. The DKC.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.