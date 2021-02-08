NXT TV preview: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments continue

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-Cameron Grimes returns.

Powell's POV: The winners of the women's match will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the finals. The finals of both tournaments will be held at Sunday's NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event.