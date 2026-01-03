AEW Collision results (1/3): Murphy’s review of Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shelton Benjamin vs. Dante Martin, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Maya World and Hyan

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 126)

Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington

Simulcast live January 3, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened with brief backstage promos from Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, and Christopher Daniels and Dante Martin (Note: Martin will be substituting for Scorpio Sky against Shelton Benjamin), Shelton Benjamin and MVP, and Darby Allin…

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer and introduced the opening match…

Don’s Take: Happy New Year to everyone! For those that celebrated, I hope everyone enjoyed the holiday season, and I’m looking forward to seeing what wrestling has in store for us in 2026.

1. El Clon vs. Angelico (w/Serpentico). This was a showcase for El Clon, who got the majority of the offense. Angelico got in a couple of hope spots, but El Clon finished him off with the Portal Bomb, which ironically is Hologram’s finisher, for the pinfall.

El Clon defeated Angelico in 3:31.

After the match, El Clon attacked Serpentico and set him up for the Portal Bomb. Komander made the save before El Clon could execute the move…

Don’s Take: A fine, basic showcase win for El Clon. It didn’t make me more excited to see the eventual showdown with Hologram, but a good opener, nonetheless.

Jon Moxley cut a backstage promo putting over the Continental Classic and the other competitors in the tournament. He spoke about the sacrifices he made to become the Continental Champion while putting over his opponent on next week’s Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin. He said he respected Benjamin, and there’s nothing that Moxley does better than Benjamin. He warned Benjamin that he would have to do more than hurt him…

2. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa (w/Luther) vs. Maya World and Hyan. Both teams had televised entrances. The first part of the match was all Storm and Shirakawa. Shirakawa dove onto World and Hyan heading into the commercial. [C]

World and Hyan had the advantage coming out of the break. Tony Schiavone announced that Jim Ross would join the commentary team on Wednesday’s Dynamite from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shirakawa tagged in Storm, but the heels kept the advantage. Storm eventually recovered, and Shirakawa entered the match without making the tag (at least I didn’t see it, so apologies if I missed it). Shirakawa and Storm hit separate hip attacks on World and Hyan. Shirakawa tossed Hyan to the floor and dove onto her. Storm hit Storm Zero on World in the ring for the pin.

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Maya World and Hyan in 9:06.

The two teams shook hands after the match. As Storm and Shirakawa exited, Marina Shafir made her entrance for the next match… [C]

Don’s Take: This was fine, and I’m happy that World and Hyan are making the most of their opportunities. I can’t say that I’m all that into the continuation of Storm and Shirakawa vs. Shafir and Megan Bayne, but let’s see where this goes.

3. Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Rache Chanel and Londyn Dior. Bayne tossed Chanel onto Shafir, who locked in her Mother’s Milk submission move for the immediate tap out.

Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne defeated Rache Chanel and Londyn Dior in 1:26.

Don’s Take: This was a complete squash match. I really like the Shafir and Bayne team as they complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Once they get through with their program with Storm and Shirakawa, they are logical contenders for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Josh Alexander cut a backstage promo while Lance Archer and Hechicero beat up enhancement talent in the background. He put over Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita and their matches at WrestleKingdom tomorrow morning. He also told Hechicero to beat Komander tonight, as that would put him in line to face Mark Briscoe on next week’s Dynamite (Tony Schiavone later corrected this to Collision)…

4. Hechicero vs. Komander. This was even between both competitors for the opening part of the match through the commercial. [C]

Coming out of the break, it was more of the same with flashy moves from both competitors and Komander doing his top rope run and dive to pop the crowd. Down the stretch, Komander had the upper hand when the referee became distracted by Hechicero while Komander was on the top rope. This allowed El Clon to run out and push Komander off the top rope. Hechicero hit Komander with two high knee strikes in the corner before rolling him up for the pin. [C]

Hechicero defeated Komander in 13:34 to earn a shot at the TNT Title.

Don’s Take: Adding the TNT Title shot as the prize was a nice hook, but the outcome was still predictable. I also don’t think Hechicero should need help to defeat Komander, but they’re building to a match between Komander and El Clon, so it makes sense. As for the match, if you like the lucha libre style, you will likely enjoy this.

In a fun segment, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, at the request of Tony Khan, walked around New York City as part of a team-building exercise. They would be cordial when with each other, only to talk smack about each other when they were alone. Both said that they were not partners and that it wouldn’t happen.

Don’s Take: Bowens said that if they were a team, they’d be the Jets because they suck. As a diehard Jets fan, I’d advise Bowens not to be that hard on himself.

Tony Schiavone brought out Eddie Kingston and the returning Ortiz. Kingston wished some fans in the audience a Happy Birthday and said that he had quit the company eight times before because Ortiz wasn’t there to keep him calm. Ortiz said he made a career out of putting his foot up people’s asses. Both Kingston and Ortiz called out the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Big Bill and Bryan Keith to hype their upcoming match with JetSpeed, and that JetSpeed has bounties on their heads. Bill laughed at the notion that Eddie Kingston said he found someone he could trust…

Don’s Take: Good to see Ortiz back, and the match against the GYV should be good.

[Hour Two]

5. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “JetSpeed” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. The babyfaces held the early advantage until Keith and Bill used power moves to take over, including an impressive side slam from Bill on Bailey. Bill and Keith worked over Bailey and Knight on the floor heading into commercial. [C]

The heels maintained the advantage over Knight. Eventually, Knight dropkicked Bill and made the hot tag to Bailey. Down the stretch, we saw some very good back-and-forth action, including a visual pin on Bailey by Keith until Knight broke it up. The finish saw Bill blocking Knight on the floor from helping Bailey. Bailey got the better of Keith and delivered his signature double knees to the sternum move before diving onto Bill on the floor. Before doing so, he tagged in Knight, who delivered his UFO splash finisher to Keith for the win.

“JetSpeed” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith in 10:09.

Don’s Take: This was fine, and I definitely want to see JetSpeed elevated into more meaningful matches in the coming year.

The Grizzled Young Veterans cut a backstage promo on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, saying that they are nothing more than New York street rats. They promised to destroy Kingston’s surgically repaired leg and drag Ortiz around until he’s no longer a Good Samaritan. [C]

Don’s Take: I think most of this feud has played out behind the paywall of ROH, so those not watching ROH regularly may be confused.

A video recapped Dynamite and the interaction between The Opps with “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Page and Strickland vs. Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match was announced for Dynamite…

6. Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) vs. Dante Martin (w/Christopher Daniels). Darius Martin joined Dante and Daniels on the stage before returning to the back. The story of the early part of the match was Benjamin using power moves and Dante attempting high-flying moves, only to be stuffed by Benjamin. Benjamin shoved Dante off the top rope onto the floor. Dante was checked on by Daniels and the referee as the show headed to commercial. [C]

The match continued coming out of the break with Benjamin in control. Dante appeared to be favoring his leg. They cut to action during the commercial where MVP told Dante to stay down, and Dante told Benjamin that his mother didn’t raise a bitch. More of the same down the stretch, with Dante getting in some hope spots and Benjamin stopping him with power moves. The finish saw Benjamin hit Dante with several German suplexes, followed by a high knee strike and a super kick for the win.

Shelton Benjamin defeated Dante Martin in 10:14.

After the match, MVP put over Dante Martin for stepping in for Scorpio Sky, who “called out sick.” Benjamin shook Dante’s hand. MVP then cut a promo on Jon Moxley ahead of Benjamin’s match with Moxley for the Continental Championship on Dynamite. MVP said that Moxley wanted a revolution, while Benjamin just wanted to make money. MVP promised that Moxley would be hurt badly because the Hurt Syndicate hurts people…

Don’s Take: I might have shaved about three minutes off this match, but this was a good showcase for Benjamin ahead of his match with Moxley. I’m hoping that Dante Martin was just selling. It looked like he landed awkwardly from the top rope to the floor.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Sammy Guevara and Bandido. Guevara resented Bandido getting a World Title shot against MJF because Bandido injured Guevara’s partner, Rush. Guevara challenged Bandido to a match on Dynamite, which Bandido accepted. The match was made official…

Tony Schiavone read a prepared statement from Stokely Hathaway, who thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers. He said anyone who mocked him is dead to him. He said he’s been receiving the best medical care and is doing so well that he is now known as “Little Lashley,” even though he’s the stronger one. He asked fans to donate to pay for his $400,000 medical bills. Hathaway told fans to see Schiavone after the show, as all he does is drink, so we might as well put him to work… [C]

Don’s Take: That was great, and I’m hoping all the best for Little Lashley.

A video recapped MJF’s title win at Worlds End and promo on Dynamite…

7. Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Darby Allin. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team. This match was even to start. Shafir blocked Allin from diving onto Yuta and crotched Allin on the top rope when he was going for the coffin drop. Both moves gave Yuta the advantage. [C]

Yuta held the advantage through the break until Allin made the hot babyface comeback. During the comeback, Shafir tripped up Allin, causing her to be ejected from ringside. As she was leaving, she was attacked by Toni Storm, and the two fought up the ramp. This distracted the referee and allowed Daniel Garcia to emerge from the crowd and clothesline Allin. Yuta took Allin down with an Olympic slam variation for a near fall.

The finish saw Yuta miss a splash and Allin dive onto Garcia. Yuta regained the advantage briefly with a busaiku knee on the apron and elbow strikes in the ring. Yuta locked in the Scorpion Death Lock. Allin got out and delivered a double stomp to the sternum, followed by two coffin drops. Allin went for the pin and picked Yuta up before the three count. He then locked Yuta in the Scorpion Death Lock for the immediate tapout.

Darby Allin defeated Wheeler Yuta in 11:44.

Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm was added to Wednesday’s Dynamite. Hechicero vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title was made official for next week’s Collision. The show ended with Allin celebrating in the ring…

Don’s Take: A good main event with Moxley putting over the Death Riders on commentary. I assume this leads to Allin eventually getting his rematch with Pac, but I am not sure if the Death Riders are now meant to be babyfaces or if they’ll eventually turn on Moxley. Other than Moxley, the rest of the group continues to act like heels.

This was an uneventful edition of Collision to start 2026. The Continental Classic is over, so they’ll have to find ways to keep it relevant. That’s all for me for tonight. I’ll be back in two weeks for another Collision review. Until then, enjoy wrestling! Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of AEW Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).