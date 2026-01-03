NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 results: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada in Tanahashi’s retirement match, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yota Tsuji for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship and IWGP Global Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 20”
January 4, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome
Streamed live on New Japan World
The pre-show starts at 12:30CT/1:30ET…
