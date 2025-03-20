Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Title, Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis for a shot at the AEW International Title 

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis in a four-way for a shot at the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty: A good four-way match with a clever finish that put over Ricochet and Bailey to set up a three-way match with Kenny Omega. Davis did a great job as the powerhouse of the match, and the simultaneous pin complete with Ricochet using the ropes for leverage protected him in defeat. Although I would prefer to see Omega face Ricochet in a singles match, the odds of Omega dropping the title seem slim. So that would put Ricochet in position to follow up his loss to Will Ospreay at Revolution with a loss to Omega at Dynasty. They have something going with the Ricochet character that could be damaged if he takes back-to-back high profile losses. As such, I suspect that Bailey will be taking the loss. It’s not ideal to have Bailey lose so early in his AEW run, but let’s see if or how they do it.

Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander: That’s more like it. The company rushed to the first match and there was nothing memorable about it. It’s a shame because they could have built up last night’s match to feel like a first-time showdown for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title. Instead, it was just a flat rematch on paper. On the bright side, the actual match delivered. It felt out of place as the show’s main event when it started, but the hard work of the wrestlers won over the crowd made it feel worthy of that spot by time it was over. Big time bonus points to Toni Storm, who was a riot on commentary and during her post match promo.

Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship: It’s a shame that AEW didn’t do a better job of establishing the Starkz character for the masses who do not watch Ring of Honor. Nevertheless, the match was well worked and Billie’s hope spots were strong. Best of all, Mone’s jabs at Mone’s trainer will surely lead to Athena showing up. I’ll never understand why Athena has been hidden behind the ROH paywall for so long, but a feud with Mone looks awesome on paper.

Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox: A soft Hit for a match that was not needlessly competitive and did not overstay its welcome. It was simply a solid showcase match for Ospreay.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Championship: This was a much better match that played to a hotter crowd compared to their AEW Revolution main event. But I just can’t put this match in the Hit section. Moxley took a suplex onto a board with nails sticking out of it. The nails punctured his skin to the extent that Wheeler Yuta was unable to pull them out of Moxley’s back. I get that there’s a niche audience for death matches and that far worse has been done on the independent level, but this was one of the grossest spots to ever appear on a major company’s television show. Does Tony Khan say no to anything? Why risk the possibility of running off sponsors who don’t want their products associated with freak show stunts?