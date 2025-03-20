NJPW “New Japan Cup” results (3/20): Vetter’s review of Shota Umino vs. David Finlay in the tournament final, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Satoshi Kojima

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “New Japan Cup”

March 20, 2025 in Niigata, Japan at Aore Nagaoka

Streamed live on New Japan World

This is a small arena; the lights are low but the ring is lit fairly well. Chris Charlton is back on commentary with Walker Stewart.

* We are opening with El Phantasmo issuing an open challenge! The lineup was posted Wednesday night, and I am guessing TJP because he doesn’t have a match. Out of the back came both TJP and Great-O-Khan! But who is accepting? TJP got in the ring while O-Khan joined Japanese commentary.

1. El Phantasmo (w/Jado) vs. TJP for the NJPW TV Title. Hey, I was right for once! (TJP had a good exchange with ELP a few days ago, so this wasn’t a big stretch to guess correctly.) A reminder we have a 15-minute time limit in TV title matches. Good mat reversals to open and a standoff at 2:30. ELP hit a plancha to the floor, and he took a swipe at O-Khan, who was seated right next to where Phantasmo landed. In the ring, TJP hit a DDT out of the ropes at 4:00 and he tied up Phantasmo on the mat. He hit a Facewash kick in the corner at 6:00. ELP hit a second-rope moonsault to the floor on TJP, then a springboard Swanton Bomb in the ring and a Lionsault for a nearfall.

TJP applied an Octopus Stretch and he hit a superkick at 8:00; Phantasmo hit his own superkick and they were both down. Phantasmo hit an airplane spin-into-a-stunner for a nearfall. Phantasmo missed the Thunderkiss 86 (springboard moonsault) and TJP immediately hit a running knee to the back of the head, then a tornado DDT and a second-rope DDT for a nearfall, and the we got the 10:00 call as TJP locked in the Pinoy Stretch (modified STF) and Phantasmo sold pain in his shoulder. They got up and TJP hit a series of strikes and kicks. They traded rollups, and Phantasmo got the pin. ELP stood up but clutched at the injured shoulder. A really good opener.

El Phantasmo defeated TJP to retain the NJPW TV Title at 11:35.

* ELP and TJP shook hands, but then O-Khan got in the ring and attacked Phantasmo, and he hit a jumping piledriver. TJP made no effort to stop him. O-Khan got on the mic and taunted Phantasmo, asking him if he needed a stretcher. He wants Phantasmo next! He hit a second piledriver.

2. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Satoshi Kojima. This is billed as their final-ever singles match, and Walker said their first singles encounter came in the G1 Climax in 2006! Tanahashi hit a second-rope crossbody block and he kicked at Satoshi’s knee. Kojima hit his rapid-fire chops in the corner and he hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00, then a DDT. Hiroshi hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Satoshi hit a Koji Cutter. Hiroshi hit a Sling Blade at 4:30. Kojima hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Kojima hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Tanahashi hit a clothesline and a top-rope crossbody block, then the High Fly Flow (frogsplash for the pin.) Decent; they wisely didn’t go too long and it wasn’t overly ambitious.

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Satoshi Kojima at 6:55.

3. “Bullet Club” Sanada, Chase Owens, and Bad Luck Fale vs. “Just 4 Guys” Taka Michinoku, Taichi, and Yuya Uemura. Sanada attacked Yuya as Uemura got in the ring, and all six immediately brawled. Sanada and Yuya brawled into the crowd. In the ring, Fale hit some punches on Taichi and grounded him. Charlton talked about how J4G are really missing the injured Douki. Chase hit a backbreaker over his knee on Taichi at 3:00, as the BC kept working over Taichi. Yuya got in and hit some deep armdrags on Chase at 5:00, then a back suplex on Sanada. Sanada hit a plancha on Yuya. In the ring, Yuya hit an enzuigiri and a dropkick, but he was selling pain in his knee. Taka tagged in and hit a running knee to Chase’s forehead and tied up his head on the mat. Chase hit the Package Piledriver on Taka for the pin. Fairly basic.

Sanada, Chase Owens, and Bad Luck Fale defeated Taka Michinoku, Taichi, and Yuya Uemura at 8:41.

* Sanada hit a low blow on Yuya after the bell. Sanada got a guitar and was about to hit Yuya with it, but Tanahashi, El Desperado and Yoshi-Hashi came to the ring and saved Just 4 Guys! Tanahashi shook hands with Uemura, so it looks like we have further factions realigning. Taichi shook hands with former Suzuki-Gun stablemate El Desperado. Tomohiro Ishii got in the ring, and Charlton noted that Ishii “doesn’t do handshakes,” but he shook hands with Taichi and Yuya. So, we’ve basically erased all the factions of the babyfaces in a matter of a few weeks, which makes sense to me.

4. “Los Ingobernables de Japon” Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. “United Empire” Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, and Jakob Austin Young. Hiromu is back! He hasn’t wrestled this entire tournament. Cobb and Naito opened, as the commentators noted that Cobb beat Tetsuya in the second round. Bushi hit a huracanrana on Jakob, and LIJ all stomped on Cobb. Cobb hit a shoulder tackle into the corner at 2:00, mockingly did Naito’s slingshot basement dropkick, and he hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Newman ran the ropes, but Naito hit a basement dropkick on Callum’s knee at 4:30. Hiromu got in and battled Young, and he was fired up. He has been missed! HIromu hit a grazing superkick on Newman; Callum airballed one enzuigiri, so he connected on a second one.

Young hit a second-rope dropkick on Hiromu. Cobb hit a Spin Cycle twisting back suplex. Young went for a Sliced Bread at 7:00 but Hiromu escaped. Hiromu and Naito hit a team clothesline. Bushi hit a dive to the floor on Cobb. Hiromu tied up Young in a standing Figure Four, then fell to the mat in a regular hold, and Young tapped out. Good match.

Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi defeated Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, and Jakob Austin Young at 8:07.

* Naito got on the mic. He said that Callum and Cobb apparently want a shot at their tag titles, and he asked Hiromu what they should do. Hiromu jokingly referred to himself as the leader of LIJ, and he agreed they should accept the challenge.

5. “Bullet Club War Dogs” Taiji Ishimori, Gabe Kidd, and Drilla Moloney vs. “House of Torture” Sho, Ren Narita, and Yujio Takahashi. Ishimori is back! He competed in Canada just days ago on the Maple Leaf Pro double-header. Like in other shows on the tour, they brawled on the floor and I started my stopwatch at first contact. Ren whipped Kidd into some empty chairs. Ishimori and Sho got in the ring and we had a bell at 2:20 to officially begin. Ren stomped on Ishimori’s knee, and the HoT kept Ishimori in their corner. Ishimori finally hit a handspring-back-spin kick on Yujiro at 5:30. Kidd got a hot tag and hit clotheslines on everyone. (Kidd is so massively over right now in Japan; you’d just have to see it and hear it.) He hit a headbutt on Ren and a decapitating clothesline.

Walker mentioned here how the crowds are going crazy for Kidd, as the HoT began stomping on Gabe. Drilla got a hot tag at 8:00 and unloaded some blows on Sho in the corner. However, the heels began working over Drilla. Yujiro hit a falling headbutt to Drilla’s groin, and Ren got a nearfall. Gabe blocked Yujiro’s attempt to hit him with a cane. Kidd took Sho’s head off with a clothesline. Moloney immediately nailed the Drilla Killa (swinging piledriver) for a clean, decisive pin on Shot.

Taiji Ishimori, Gabe Kidd, and Drilla Moloney defeated Sho, Ren Narita, and Yujio Takahashi at 10:40/official time of about 8:20.

* Drilla got on the mic and said they want the HoT’s six-man tag titles.

6. “Los Ingobernables de Japon” Shingo Takagi and Yota Tsuji vs. “House of Torture” EVIL and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (w/Dick Togo). The HoT attacked before the bell and all four immediately went to the floor. In the ring, Kanemaru hit a basement dropkick on Yota’s knee and he targeted the leg and tied up Tsuji on the mat. On the floor, Togo hit a chair shot on Yota’s leg. In the ring, EVIL applied a half-crab at 3:00. Yota hit a backbreaker over his knee on Kanemaru but sold the pain in his knee. Shingo tagged in and battled EVIL and hit a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Shingo hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on EVIL. Tsuji got back in but the HoT renewed their attack on his knee.

Togo hit his knife-edge chop to Yota’s groin, allowing Kanemaru to get a nearfall at 8:00. Yota hit a jumping knee to Kanemaru’s chin. Kanemaru got a mouthful of whiskey. However, he turned around and was cut in half by a Gene Blaster (spear) for the pin. EVIL hit Tsuji after the bell with Yota’s title belt and he posed with the strap. It feels like Shingo was barely in that one.

Shingo Takagi and Yota Tsuji defeated EVIL and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at 9:22.

7. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa, and Hartley Jackson vs. Hirooki Goto, Boltin Oleg, and El Desperado. Oleg and Oiwa opened. Goto and Oleg put the fists to Sabre’s back. Oiwa tied up Despe’s left arm. Hartley entered and dropped Desperado with one loud chop at 3:00. Sabre hit a European Uppercut as TMDK made quick tags and worked over Desperado. Despe put Sabre in a Stretch Muffler, but Sabre somehow got him in an Octopus Stretch! Nice! Oleg got a hot tag and he flipped Sabre around in his arms at 6:00 and he slammed Zack back-first into the corner, and he finally hit the gut-wrench suplex on Sabre for a nearfall.

Oleg went for a splash to the mat, but Zack got his knees up, and he immediately locked in a Triangle Choke. Oleg stood up and powered out, but Sabre re-applied the Triangle Choke. Hartley entered at 8:30 and hit a splash to the mat on Goto and got a nearfall. Charlton said Hartley felt snubbed by not being in this year’s New Japan Cup field. He hit a double clothesline on Oleg and Despe, then he traded forearm strikes with Goto. Goto hit a clothesline. Goto battled Zack and hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Goto then nailed the GTR inverted DDT on Hartley and scored the pin. Good match.

Hirooki Goto, Boltin Oleg, and El Desperado defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa, and Hartley Jackson at 10:17.

8. David Finlay (w/Gedo) vs. Shota Umino for the New Japan Cup. They glared at each other from across the ring for several seconds. Charlton said it appears that there are more Finlay fans here, and they finally locked up 40 seconds in. A feeling-out process early on, and Finlay hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 3:30. Charlton said this is the youngest combined age of a New Japan Cup (58, as Finlay is 31 and Shota is 27) since 2013. Finlay hit a blow to the throat and stomped on Shota. He hit the Irish Curse backbreaker over his knee at 6:00 and kept Shota grounded. Shota hit some European Uppercuts, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 8:30.

Umino grapevined a leg on the mat and twisted an ankle, and he turned it into an STF; Finlay finally reached the ropes at 11:00. David hit a second Irish Curse backbreaker over his knee but he clutched his own knee in pain. They went to the floor, where Finlay nailed a uranage over the guardrail and through a table on the floor at 14:30! Ouch! He picked up Shota and powerbombed him against the ring post! “We almost broke another ring post!” Charlton said. Shota finally got back in the ring at the 19-count at 16:30. Finlay hip-tossed Shota across the ring and remained in charge. He hit a World’s Strongest Slam and they were both down at 18:30, and Shota clutched at his lower back. Umino hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall and the 20:00 call was spot-on.

Umino hit an enzuigiri. He hit three consecutive half nelson suplexes for a nearfall at 21:30. Finlay hit a spear and they were both down. Finlay hit a buckle bomb but Shota hit a shogun dropkick and two powerbombs for a nearfall. Finlay nailed the Dominator swinging faceplant (Shota barely avoided landing awkwardly on his head) at 24:00. Shota hit a stunner. Finlay couldn’t land Overkill, and they traded forearm strikes. Finlay charged but Umino CLOCKED him with a jumping knee, then a clothesline for a believable nearfall. This crowd was going nuts. Finlay hit the Oblivion neckbreaker over his knee at 26:30. Finlay hit a standing powerbomb, then a second one for a nearfall. Finlay again set up for Overkill but Shota got a rollup for a nearfall. Finlay then nailed Overkill (pop-up knee strike to the sternum) and scored the pin! A great, great match.

David Finlay defeated Shota Umino to win the New Japan Cup at 27:58.

* Finlay was presented with the trophy, which appears to be about 2 1/2 feet tall. He pulled Shota to his feet and told Umino to be like him. Finlay got on the mic and invited Goto into the ring. Goto stood across from him. Finlay said “the revolution is all mine” and he pushed the mic into Goto’s chest. Goto replied, “You cannot stop the Goto revolution. This is my time, and I’ll prove it.” They glared at each other with no punches thrown, and Goto left. Ishimori, Kidd and Drilla came to the ring to celebrate with Kidd and Gedo. (Interesting that we don’t see Sanada, Owens or Bad Luck Fale. I am not convinced that all of the Bullet Club are on the same page!) Finlay and co. were covered in streamers as he celebrated and closed out a good show.

Final Thoughts: An excellent finale to a very good tournament. Finlay was in the best two matches of the tournament – this one and his semifinal match against Sabre. He is firing on all cylinders and he deserved this. Finlay now gets a title shot against Goto.

I have enjoyed ELP’s open challenges. TJP was the right choice today, and O-Khan was an obvious opponent after O-Khan eliminated Phantasmo in the tournament’s opening round. Hiromu Takahashi’s return really injected a lot of life into that LIJ match.

When Chaos and Hentai merged a week or so ago, I noted that I have never bothered to keep track of which wrestler is in which faction, because they are all babyfaces. Well, with Just 4 Guys now involved, I think this will really open up NJPW to some unique and interesting teammates in multi-man matches going forward. So, it’s a welcome move. That was really noticeable seeing Oleg, Desperado and Goto team up. It just felt different and new.