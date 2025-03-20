What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Sacrifice fallout show

March 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich opens the show

-Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

-Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Mance Warner in action

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth address their actions at TNA Sacrifice

-First Class Penthouse with guest Chavo Guerrero Jr.

-Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance hold a celebration after winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on March 15 in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

