AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

November 7, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheler Yuta vs. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Trios Titles

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

-Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

