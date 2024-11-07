ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Josh Woods vs. AR Fox
-Aaron Solo vs. Tomohiro Ishii
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena calls an Emergency MEM
-Sammy Guevara vs. Preston Vance
-Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering
-Leyla Hirsch in action
-Nick Wayne in action
-EJ Nduka and Lee Johnson in action
-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in action
-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in action
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
