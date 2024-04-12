Deonna Purrazzo on her AEW run, the possibility of challenging for the ROH Women’s Championship

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Deonna Purrazzo

Interview conducted by Jose Gonzalez

Interview available at PWMania.com

Purrazzo on her current AEW run: “It’s been great. I was thrust right into the Women’s World Championship picture. I wrestled Toni Storm at Revolution. Toni tapped out, by the way! But it’s been amazing.”

On joining the AEW women’s division and Mercedes Mone in AEW: “Yeah. Like I said, it’s been incredible for me to come in, to debut in my hometown, to get the reception I got, and then just a few months later for Mercedes to come in and kind of get to do that herself and stake her claim. She just said last week she wants a shot at the TBS Championship. So it’s going to be interesting to see where that goes, who she wrestles, whether it’s Willow [Nightingale] or Julia [Hart]. Our entire division is just so stacked, and these acquisitions that Tony’s [Khan] bringing in really continue to just elevate the game and there’s so many dream scenarios, so many dream matches for everybody. And that’s what you want out of a division. That’s how it grows. That’s how you keep interest. And I really feel so excited and so grateful to be a part of that right now.”

On the possibility of challenging for the ROH Women’s Championship: “I think so. I mean, I lost my Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship in the main event of Dynamite against Mercedes Martinez. I never got a rematch, so I feel like if I wanted, I have a stake at that championship as well.”