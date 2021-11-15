AEW Rampage viewership for the Full Gear go-home show and countdown special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 515,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 533,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 13th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .20 rating, down from the previous week’s .22 in the same demo. The Full Gear Countdown special finished with 292,000 viewers and finished 54th in the 18-49 demo with a 0.10 rating. September’s All Out countdown special produced 361,000 viewers and a .18 rating for TNT. It will be interesting to see what the declining numbers will mean for Full Gear pay-per-view buys.