AEW Rampage viewership for the Full Gear go-home show and countdown special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Rampage television show delivered 515,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 533,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 13th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .20 rating, down from the previous week’s .22 in the same demo. The Full Gear Countdown special finished with 292,000 viewers and finished 54th in the 18-49 demo with a 0.10 rating. September’s All Out countdown special produced 361,000 viewers and a .18 rating for TNT. It will be interesting to see what the declining numbers will mean for Full Gear pay-per-view buys.
I doubt it will effect the ppv numbers much. They have enough people that mindlessy worship everything the company does to keep the PPV numbers steady. Definitely not making any new fans, but that hasn’t bothered anybody since day 1.
The conversion rate they have for PPV buys compared to overall viewership is impressive, regardless of how they get it.
Yes. I do give them credit for that. They do have a very dedicated part of their audience. I’m not going to lie and say I understand blind loyalty to a wrestling company, but it definitely exists.
They put on four paid shows a year, relax. I spend more than 50$ on an oil change (NOT AS ENTERTAINING).