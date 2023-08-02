AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s 200th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta in a three-way

-Jack Perry meets face to face with Jerry Lynn

-Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. El Hijo del Viking and Komander for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Maybe we’ll finally learn what some of the AEW All In matches are tonight? Dynamite will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).