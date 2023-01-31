What's happening...

01/31 Moore’s NXT audio review: Vengeance Day go-home show, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for a spot in the four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, Stevie Turner’s in-ring debut

January 31, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Vengeance Day go-home show, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for a spot in the four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, Stevie Turner’s in-ring debut, and more (28:58)…

Click here for the January 31 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.