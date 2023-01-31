01/31 Moore’s NXT audio review: Vengeance Day go-home show, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for a spot in the four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, Stevie Turner’s in-ring debut

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Vengeance Day go-home show, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for a spot in the four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, Stevie Turner’s in-ring debut, and more (28:58)…

Click here for the January 31 NXT TV audio review.

