ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: Ronda Rousey tag match to stream on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir vs. Athena and Billie Starkz

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Pure Championship

-Willie Mack vs. Fred Rosser vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Lee Johnson in a Four Corner Survival match

-Diamante vs. Trish Adora vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale in a Four Corner Survival match

-“The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Antony Henry vs. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs in a four-way

-Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

Powell’s POV: Rousey is not under contract to AEW/ROH. She was a surprise appearance at the taping for this show, which taped after Friday’s live Rampage and Collision taping in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).